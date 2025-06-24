Brazil's Mountains Harbor A Historic, Hidden Gem Town With British Architecture Amid Lush Tropical Forest
As South America's largest country, Brazil is home to world-famous destinations like Rio de Janeiro — which boasts some of the world's most famous beaches — and the Amazon Rainforest, where river cruises and wildlife spotting are aplenty.
However, just outside of the booming metropolis of São Paulo lies a secret historic town with a stunning tropical backdrop: Paranapiacaba. Once the site of an innovative railway system, the town's unique architecture and style make it a great off-the-beaten-track destination for history and nature lovers alike.
A worthy addition to the list of the most underrated towns in Brazil, Paranapiacaba is a must for anyone looking to escape the crowds and see a different side of the country. The nearest airport, São Paulo/Guarulhos–Governador André Franco Montoro International Airport (or GRU Airport for short), is located about 37 miles away in São Paulo. From there, the most memorable way to travel is to take a train from Luz Station. Leading through Brazil's lush landscapes, this train ride is only available on Sundays, but it's well worth rearranging your itinerary for. Just be sure to arrive early to get a window seat. Otherwise, you can drive for about an hour and a half from the city.
Paranapiacaba is rich in history
Tucked away in the Serra do Mar Mountains, Paranapiacaba is the unassuming home of a revolutionary engineering feat. Back in the 1800s, when engineers were tasked with connecting São Paulo to the coastal city of Santos, the resulting railway system was truly groundbreaking — especially thanks to its funicular, which was designed to navigate the steep mountains. First inaugurated in 1867, the British-owned São Paulo Railway was actually the first railway in the state, and remained in use until 1980.
One of the best places to learn about this history is at the Paranapiacaba Railway Museum. There, you can see photographs and original pieces of equipment, as well as dive more into the railway's fascinating story. Another must-do for experiencing Paranapiacaba's history is visiting some of the abandoned engineering sites. Just keep in mind that the journey leading to the ruins is considered a challenging hike, and that having a local guide is advised for safety.
Paranapiacaba's intriguing history is clear throughout its downtown as well. Unlike most other cities in Brazil where you'll see Portuguese-style architecture, Paranapiacaba's style is distinctively British-inspired due to their involvement with the construction and operation of the railway. As a result, you can see well-preserved Victorian architecture and even a clock tower as you walk through the town's charming cobblestone streets. Today, both the village and the railway system are considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Tropical forest views in Paranapiacaba
Situated in Brazil's gorgeous tropical forests, Paranapiacaba is the perfect spot to escape into the beauty of Brazil. The surrounding area is not only a gorgeous nature destination, but also plays a role in the country's conservation efforts. For example, Nascentes de Paranapiacaba National Park, located right outside of town, borders both a biological reserve and a state park. It's also home to the Rio Grande springs, which feed into the Billings River Basin — a major reservoir for São Paulo. Hikers and nature lovers shouldn't skip exploring the Cachoeira da Fumaça trail — which leads up to a waterfall and takes roughly two hours to complete — or visiting the Mirante da Serra for captivating mountain and valley views.
While Paranapiacaba is often enjoyed as a day trip, visitors can stay at one of the guest houses in town to explore everything at a more relaxed pace. The 3-star Hospedaria Os Memorialistas, for example, is a great choice for a charming stay. Breakfast is included, and visitors can also enjoy the on-site bar, restaurant, and garden.