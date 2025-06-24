Brazil's Mountains Harbor A Historic, Hidden Gem Town With British Architecture Amid Lush Tropical Forest

As South America's largest country, Brazil is home to world-famous destinations like Rio de Janeiro — which boasts some of the world's most famous beaches — and the Amazon Rainforest, where river cruises and wildlife spotting are aplenty.

However, just outside of the booming metropolis of São Paulo lies a secret historic town with a stunning tropical backdrop: Paranapiacaba. Once the site of an innovative railway system, the town's unique architecture and style make it a great off-the-beaten-track destination for history and nature lovers alike.

A worthy addition to the list of the most underrated towns in Brazil, Paranapiacaba is a must for anyone looking to escape the crowds and see a different side of the country. The nearest airport, São Paulo/Guarulhos–Governador André Franco Montoro International Airport (or GRU Airport for short), is located about 37 miles away in São Paulo. From there, the most memorable way to travel is to take a train from Luz Station. Leading through Brazil's lush landscapes, this train ride is only available on Sundays, but it's well worth rearranging your itinerary for. Just be sure to arrive early to get a window seat. Otherwise, you can drive for about an hour and a half from the city.