One Of Curaçao's Most Famous Beaches Is Full Of Amenities And Endless Turquoise Water Beauty
Curaçao is known for its mix of lively Amsterdam-esque streets and beautiful sand beaches that blend European and Caribbean vibes. Home to more than 35 spectacular beaches varying in size and infrastructure (as well as popularity with tourists), there's a beach for every taste — from quiet hidden gems to touristy hot spots.
One of the island's most famous beaches is stacked with amenities and a seemingly endless stretch of turquoise waves. Located on Curaçao's southwestern shoreline, Playa Porto Mari is located about a 45-minute drive north of Willemstad, and only 30 minutes from the island's cruise ship port. So, if you're stopping on Curaçao for a day with a cruise ship and only have so many hours, this beach is significantly closer than some of the island's other popular destinations, like Grote Knip and Playa Piskadó.
Although you'll likely need to drive to get just about anywhere on the island, if you're on a tour or coming in on a cruise ship, some shuttles may be available to take you to popular tourist destinations. However, if you're visiting the island independently and not staying at a resort, renting a car is the easiest way to explore.
Playa Porto Mari has great amenities for a public beach
Entry to Playa Porto Mari costs $3 per person and is free for children under 4. Additionally, renting chairs on the beach will cost you extra, and can range in price depending on where you rent them. That said, it shouldn't cost more than a few additional dollars. It's also recommended that you bring cash, as you may not be able to pay with a card.
Although chairs and umbrellas are available at most beaches in Curaçao, Playa Porto Mari has more amenities than others. Featuring a rehabilitated double reef, it's a great spot on the island to try some snorkeling. And, luckily, snorkel and flipper rentals are available directly on the beach. Behind the rows of beach chairs, you'll also find public restrooms and shower facilities where you can rinse off and change. Lockers are also available on-site. Outside of the water, there are also other opportunities to enjoy the area's natural beauty. A trailhead there leads three different nature paths open to both hikers and mountain bikers, all of which are easily accessible for a short stroll to break up a day of lying on the beach.
Entry-wise, Playa Porto Mari is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you can very easily spend all day there sunbathing and enjoying the beach bar and restaurant throughout the afternoon. Among other common beach snacks, the restaurant also serves kroketten — a deep-fried Dutch staple often containing meat or fish — and satays (Indonesian meat kebabs).
Sunbathe with giant wild pigs in Playa Porto Mari
If you're traveling to this tropical region, you're likely to have heard about — and are actively searching for — beaches where wild pigs roam the sand and swim with you in the ocean. On Curaçao, Playa Porto Mari is precisely that beach. And although it's not necessarily as famous as the beaches in the Bahamas, it still offers a unique experience you can only have in the Caribbean.
There are a few furry residents who may or may not make an appearance during your visit. Willy and Woody (named for the nearby town of St. Willibrordus) were the first two wild boars to appear on Playa Porto Mari, and they can sometimes be found wandering around the beach, sunbathing, or sleeping. They've lived on this beach for a few years now, having never left again after wandering in. Along with them, several other pigs live on the beach or wander through it as well, but there is no guarantee that you'll actually see them.
That said, it's recommended that tourists try to interact with the pigs as little as possible, and that they're especially mindful of putting their fingers near their teeth. After all, biting is just one of many reasons why you may want to think twice before trying to swim with pigs on your vacation.