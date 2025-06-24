One Of Curaçao's Most Famous Beaches Is Full Of Amenities And Endless Turquoise Water Beauty

Curaçao is known for its mix of lively Amsterdam-esque streets and beautiful sand beaches that blend European and Caribbean vibes. Home to more than 35 spectacular beaches varying in size and infrastructure (as well as popularity with tourists), there's a beach for every taste — from quiet hidden gems to touristy hot spots.

One of the island's most famous beaches is stacked with amenities and a seemingly endless stretch of turquoise waves. Located on Curaçao's southwestern shoreline, Playa Porto Mari is located about a 45-minute drive north of Willemstad, and only 30 minutes from the island's cruise ship port. So, if you're stopping on Curaçao for a day with a cruise ship and only have so many hours, this beach is significantly closer than some of the island's other popular destinations, like Grote Knip and Playa Piskadó.

Although you'll likely need to drive to get just about anywhere on the island, if you're on a tour or coming in on a cruise ship, some shuttles may be available to take you to popular tourist destinations. However, if you're visiting the island independently and not staying at a resort, renting a car is the easiest way to explore.