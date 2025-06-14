Why You Should Think Twice Before Booking A Bahamas Swimming Pig Tour (And What To Do Instead)

If you've ever wondered, "Hey, where can I find me some pigs to swim with?" you might be shocked to learn that the Bahamas has got you covered. What started as five little pigs on Big Major Cay (aka, Pig Island) in the '90s has bourgeoned into an entire industry of tourists paying good money to swim side-by-side clusters of pigs in the same pristine, turquoise, shimmering Caribbean waters — basically what every farmer would gasp at. And if you're learning this for the first time and think that it sounds like a questionable idea, then your instincts are spot on.

Granted, there are plenty of reviews on sites like Tripadvisor calling the Bahamas' swimming pigs "cute" and "sweet" and swimming with them "cool" and "wonderful." Then there's the reviews that approach the experience without the gloss of the Bahamian sun, calling the pigs "gross" and "aggressive" and the experience "more hype than amazing." A lot of people mention one piggy behavior in particular, saying that they bite — a lot. Pictures of no-joke bruises attest to the truth of these claims, with one person saying that antibiotics were needed after-the-fact. Then there's reports of pigs carrying diseases like ringworm and ascariasis, and plenty of accusations of animal cruelty.

Bottom line: If you've got your heart set on booking a pig-swimming experience in the Bahamas, then go for it, but be aware of all of the above concerns. Alternatively, you can support an animal conservation center like the Ardastra Gardens and Wildlife Conservation Center or visit one of Baha Mar hotels' interactive animal experiences, where you can do things like see animals like sharks, sting rays, turtles, and starfish up close. No pigs, though, sorry.