The 'Rum Capital Of The World' Is An Outrageously Gorgeous Caribbean Island With A Tasty Liquor Trail

The image of a tropical rum drink melting next to a towel-draped lounger and beach umbrella definitely conjures a Caribbean vacation. When it comes to what's actually in that rum drink, though, one Caribbean island in particular has more at stake than others. Puerto Rico — possibly the ultimate holiday destination to escape cold temperatures — is also considered the "Rum Capital of the World." And it has a tasty rum trail to prove it.

Puerto Rico is more than just its outrageous beauty and beachy vibes, and history and culture buffs also have numerous ways to engage while visiting. That said, checking out one or more rum distilleries on Puerto Rico's rum route is an excellent way to both lean into island time and also gain a deeper understanding of its unique sense of place.

So, next time a piña colada craving strikes — the national drink of Puerto Rico, by the way — consider checking out of your current situation and checking into one of the best hotels in Puerto Rico for any budget. You'll be well on your way to putting yourself on a path to discover Puerto Rico's rum route firsthand.