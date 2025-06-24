The 'Rum Capital Of The World' Is An Outrageously Gorgeous Caribbean Island With A Tasty Liquor Trail
The image of a tropical rum drink melting next to a towel-draped lounger and beach umbrella definitely conjures a Caribbean vacation. When it comes to what's actually in that rum drink, though, one Caribbean island in particular has more at stake than others. Puerto Rico — possibly the ultimate holiday destination to escape cold temperatures — is also considered the "Rum Capital of the World." And it has a tasty rum trail to prove it.
Puerto Rico is more than just its outrageous beauty and beachy vibes, and history and culture buffs also have numerous ways to engage while visiting. That said, checking out one or more rum distilleries on Puerto Rico's rum route is an excellent way to both lean into island time and also gain a deeper understanding of its unique sense of place.
So, next time a piña colada craving strikes — the national drink of Puerto Rico, by the way — consider checking out of your current situation and checking into one of the best hotels in Puerto Rico for any budget. You'll be well on your way to putting yourself on a path to discover Puerto Rico's rum route firsthand.
Getting on the rum trail when visiting San Juan: Casa Bacardi and Ron del Barrilito
Even if you're not on a path to tread the entire rum trail during your holiday, visitors to San Juan still get a good taste. Puerto Rico's largest distillery , Casa Bacardi, and oldest, Ron del Barrilito, are both located less than a 30-minute drive from Old San Juan. Alternatively, for those looking for an even quicker immersion into the world's rum capital, La Casita de Rones ("The Little House of Rums") in Old San Juan is the flagship store for the island's rums, with tastings, plus two bars and a restaurant on-site.
Casa Bacardi isn't only Puerto Rico's largest rum distillery, it's also the world's largest. It is fitting, therefore, that its nickname is "The Cathedral of Rum." Visitors can choose from a number of tours and experiences, including an educational Legacy Tour, a sensory Rum Tasting Tour, a hands-on Mixology Class where you might learn a thing or two about several island rum drinks, and an exclusive, bespoke Founder's Experience. Experiences and tours range in time from 50 to 120 minutes and cost between $40 and $120. Casa Bacardi is open year-round, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m.
Opened in 1880 and continually operating since then, visitors to Ron del Barilito can also expect to learn and taste, with tours and experiences offered in small groups that highlight the history, flavors, procedures, and applications of the brand's rum. A simple Heritage Tour costs $40 for 30 minutes, and visits that include either a tasting or mixology class cost $80 for 60 minutes. Ron del Barrilito is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Micro-distilleries and off-the-beaten rum path
Travelers who typically seek more low-key experiences — as low-key as rum gets, anyway — also have options on Puerto Rico's rum trail. San Juan Artisan Distillers, an artisanal estate distillery that grows its own sugarcane, is only a 35-minute drive from Old San Juan. Tours at San Juan Artisan Distillers include the sugarcane estate and mill, as well as the production and aging facilities, and are offered Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. These typically last 90 minutes and are $80 for adults and $20 for children (no tastings).
For those journeying deeper in Puerto Rico beyond San Juan, notable rum distilleries may also be within your reach and worth working into your itinerary. Handcrafted Crab Island Rum is located on Vieques, an underrated hidden island that's only a 10-minute flight from San Juan. Puerto Rico's most popular rum, Don Q, is located in Ponce within the Serrallés Castle on Puerto Rico's south coast, and offers tours of the estate along with tastings and mixology. On the island's west coast, Destilería Coqui, in Mayagüez, offers tours and tastings through its visitor center, Coqui Plaza.