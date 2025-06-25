Oregon's Most Breathtaking Mountain Is Right On The Coastline And Is Famed For Awe-Inspiring Views
When it comes to coastlines, Oregon has one of the most diverse and eclectic coasts in the United States. With so many quaint towns and hidden gems, like the Oregon coast's favorite vacation destination with beaches, beauty, and carnival-style games, you never quite know what you're going to find, but you know it'll be beautiful. The Oregon coast manages to blend stunning natural landscapes with modern beach living, and nowhere is that more apparent than at Neahkahnie Mountain.
Located just north of the small town of Manzanita and about 20 minutes south of the stunning Cannon Beach where you won't break the bank, Neahkahnie Mountain is the perfect way to experience the majesty of the coast. Once you reach the top, you'll marvel at the view of the expansive ocean and the city below.
So, even though Oregon is practically brimming with incredible green spaces and mountainous areas, Neahkahnie Mountain is a unique opportunity to combine a balmy beachside vacation with a rugged hiking expedition. Best of all, the mountain isn't too treacherous to tackle, so everyone can take advantage of the views, even those who may not be in top mountaineering shape.
Getting to know Neahkahnie Mountain in Oregon
At just 1,680 feet tall, Neahkahnie Mountain is far from the tallest peak in the region. However, what the mountain lacks in height, it makes up for in scale. There are three unique trail options you can take, ranging from relatively mild to an all-day excursion. The shortest and easiest trail is the South Neahkahnie Mountain Trail, which runs for about 3.4 miles and takes you up about 1,000 feet to get some incredible views of Manzanita and the curved coastline below. Overall, you can expect to take about 90 minutes to complete the loop, depending on how often you stop. You can get to the trailhead from the northern side of Neahkahnie Beach.
The next option is the Northern Neahkahnie Trail, which starts on the opposite side of the mountain. This trail is a bit steeper and runs for just over four miles, so it's better for experienced hikers. The destination is the same — the Neahkahnie Mountain Viewpoint — so you'll meet up with the south loop. You can even continue on and head down the southern side of the mountain instead of doubling back. Overall, it takes about two and a half hours to hike this trail.
Finally, if you're looking for the ultimate hiking challenge, you can take the full Neahkahnie Mountain Loop. In this case, you won't start on either side of the mountain. Instead, you'll begin at the Short Sands Trail, which is a little farther away on Highway 101. This hike runs for eight miles, and you'll explore both trails on the mountain. Because of the rugged terrain and the distance involved, you'll want to take at least four or five hours to complete the trail. Also, keep in mind that you'll be eight miles away from your car, so if you're hiking with multiple people, it might be best to have a car on either end of the trail so you don't have to hike back.
Planning a coastal trip to Neahkahnie Mountain
For out-of-state visitors, the best way to get to Neahkahnie Mountain is to fly into Portland International Airport (PDX) and drive just over two hours west to reach the coast. Because it will take a while to get out to the mountain, you may want to spend the night in nearby Manzanita and start your hike the next morning. This area is full of small hotels and B&Bs, so you can find something that can accommodate you and any other travelers in your group. Since you'll be driving along the coast anyway, you may decide to turn your vacation into a road trip, going along Oregon's coastal food trails and experiencing some of the freshest seafood around.
Dogs are allowed on the mountain as long as they're leashed, and there's a picnic area at the scenic viewpoint. So, if you're looking for a family-friendly trip, everyone can participate, and you can enjoy a nice meal while appreciating the one-of-a-kind view. That said, the mountain can get pretty crowded during the summer, so you might have to fight for a spot to set up your picnic basket.
Below the mountain are the towns of Neahkahnie Beach, Manzanita, Bayside Gardens, and Nehalem. There's also the Nehalem River, which feeds into Nehalem Bay. So, if you're a fan of waterside activities, there are more than enough to go around. There are also restaurants overlooking the river, such as Riverside Fish and Chips or Mama Mia's Hand-Made Italian Cuisine.