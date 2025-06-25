Oregon's Most Breathtaking Mountain Is Right On The Coastline And Is Famed For Awe-Inspiring Views

At just 1,680 feet tall, Neahkahnie Mountain is far from the tallest peak in the region. However, what the mountain lacks in height, it makes up for in scale. There are three unique trail options you can take, ranging from relatively mild to an all-day excursion. The shortest and easiest trail is the South Neahkahnie Mountain Trail, which runs for about 3.4 miles and takes you up about 1,000 feet to get some incredible views of Manzanita and the curved coastline below. Overall, you can expect to take about 90 minutes to complete the loop, depending on how often you stop. You can get to the trailhead from the northern side of Neahkahnie Beach.

The next option is the Northern Neahkahnie Trail, which starts on the opposite side of the mountain. This trail is a bit steeper and runs for just over four miles, so it's better for experienced hikers. The destination is the same — the Neahkahnie Mountain Viewpoint — so you'll meet up with the south loop. You can even continue on and head down the southern side of the mountain instead of doubling back. Overall, it takes about two and a half hours to hike this trail.

Finally, if you're looking for the ultimate hiking challenge, you can take the full Neahkahnie Mountain Loop. In this case, you won't start on either side of the mountain. Instead, you'll begin at the Short Sands Trail, which is a little farther away on Highway 101. This hike runs for eight miles, and you'll explore both trails on the mountain. Because of the rugged terrain and the distance involved, you'll want to take at least four or five hours to complete the trail. Also, keep in mind that you'll be eight miles away from your car, so if you're hiking with multiple people, it might be best to have a car on either end of the trail so you don't have to hike back.