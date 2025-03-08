Oregon's Coastal Food Trails Brim With Seafood Markets, Berries, And Farm-To-Fork Eateries
The forested, fog-drenched coast along the northwest state of Oregon has long been part beach retreat and coastal backwater. Lined with smaller towns, the significant bounty harnessed from the ocean, forests, and land was shipped off to bigger cities, like Portland, where the money was. But in the early 1990s, this began to change. Capitalizing on the rich edible resources, chefs and other entrepreneurs began to open new cafes and restaurants, showcasing local ingredients. Dairies, farms, and fisheries grew to meet this demand, and new seafood markets and breweries opened along the coast, from Brookings to Astoria, Oregon's oldest city and an underrated coastal beauty.
Throughout the early decades of the 21st century, the Oregon coast began establishing "food trails" to promote tourism, laud the regional flavors, encourage the growth of local products, and increase sustainable production (especially in fisheries). First came the North Coast Food Trail, followed by the Central Coast Food Trail, and the Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail, which is concentrated on the waterways along Oregon's southern coast. These food trails showcase everything from seafood markets to berry farms, from romantic restaurants to food trucks. For a true taste of the Oregon coast, brought to you by locals, follow one of its food trails — or, why not follow them all?
North Coast Food Trail
The North Coast Food Trail begins in Astoria, on the border of Oregon and Washington at the mouth of the grand Columbia River, and ends in the small town of Neskowin. This section of the Oregon coast is delightfully scenic, with old-growth forests, sandy beaches, and otherworldly rock formations. Cannon Beach and Seaside resort towns have more festive atmospheres, while Astoria and Tillamook are sleepier. The northernmost section of the coast is especially known for seafood, while the coastal Oregon city of Tillamook is famous for cheese and boasts scenic kayaking. This famous cheese is produced at the Tillamook Creamery, but there are several other smaller, family-run cheesemakers in the Tillamook area, like Blue Heron French Cheese Company, that are worth a visit.
To break up the food trail, follow one of the suggested themed itineraries, like "Seafood, Sips & Brew" from Astoria to Cannon Beach or "Cheese, Wine & Ocean Breezes" from Manzanita to Bay City. Astoria, Cannon Beach, and Tillamook are all about two hours from Portland, home to the state's largest airport. It's best to explore via car (public transportation is very sparse) so you can take your time savoring the flavors.
Central Coast Food Trail
The Central Coast Food Trail follows the coastline from Lincoln City (two hours southwest of Portland) down to the historic town of Florence. The itineraries along the Central Coast highlight the beauty and activity of the region. The "Artisan Experiences" route includes a stop at the picturesque Heceta Head Lighthouse, a walking tour of Florence, bird-watching at Cape Foulweather, and a breathtaking drive along the Otter Crest Loop Road. This route, which travels up the coast from Florence to Gleneden Beach, also includes Depoe Bay, Oregon's whale watching capital, where chances are good you can spot a gray whale or two. Of course, the Artisan Experiences outline features plenty of local deliciousness, like homemade sourdough, Oregon's first "micro-winery," small coffeehouses, and seasonal beers.
Like all of Oregon's options, the Central Coast Food Trail has strict guidelines for which businesses can join, namely, the amount of local products made and/or served. New locations are added every other year to nearly every food trail within Oregon, which means more food to try and more local businesses to support. The Central Coast Food Trail also borders several others inland, including the South Williamette Valley Food Trail and the Great Oaks Food Trail.
Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail
The Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail encompasses the southernmost part of the Oregon coast, from Reedsport to Brookings on the California border. In addition to food stops, the three main itineraries include scenic byways, state parks, kayaking and biking tours, as well as local inns to stay along the way (some of which have, like the Endicott Gardens Bed and Breakfast, specials for those on the food trail). This area is more remote — Reedsport is over three hours from Portland — so booking a hotel in the area may be ideal.
One suggested itinerary, the "Berry Byway," begins in Port Orford, an artsy, eclectic fishing town hidden on Oregon's south coast. The Berry Byway follows the coast down to Bandon, stopping for fresh blueberries, strawberries, and cranberries, as well as berry-themed goods like cranberry rum or cranberry cider. End the day back in Port Orford for a seafood feast; for more seafood, follow the "Seafood Search" itinerary from Brookings to Winchester Bay. On this three-day tour, all of your Oregon seafood dreams will come true, from smoked salmon and crab cakes to fresh oysters and mussels caught — by you — from a kayak.