Oregon's Coastal Food Trails Brim With Seafood Markets, Berries, And Farm-To-Fork Eateries

The forested, fog-drenched coast along the northwest state of Oregon has long been part beach retreat and coastal backwater. Lined with smaller towns, the significant bounty harnessed from the ocean, forests, and land was shipped off to bigger cities, like Portland, where the money was. But in the early 1990s, this began to change. Capitalizing on the rich edible resources, chefs and other entrepreneurs began to open new cafes and restaurants, showcasing local ingredients. Dairies, farms, and fisheries grew to meet this demand, and new seafood markets and breweries opened along the coast, from Brookings to Astoria, Oregon's oldest city and an underrated coastal beauty.

Throughout the early decades of the 21st century, the Oregon coast began establishing "food trails" to promote tourism, laud the regional flavors, encourage the growth of local products, and increase sustainable production (especially in fisheries). First came the North Coast Food Trail, followed by the Central Coast Food Trail, and the Wild Rivers Coast Food Trail, which is concentrated on the waterways along Oregon's southern coast. These food trails showcase everything from seafood markets to berry farms, from romantic restaurants to food trucks. For a true taste of the Oregon coast, brought to you by locals, follow one of its food trails — or, why not follow them all?