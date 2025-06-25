Rick Steves Shares One Essential Tip For Internet Safety On Public Computers In Europe

Most travelers these days carry smartphones, tablets, or laptops with them to stay connected on the move. Sometimes, though, you might find yourself in a situation where you need to rely on a public computer. It could be for something as simple as needing to print travel documents, which your phone may not be able to do, or it might be a lifesaver for something unexpected, like your phone losing battery or service at a critical time. Rick Steves, who's offered travel safety tips from not getting pickpocketed on your Europe trip to brilliant advice for making train exploration with luggage easier, has a tip for safe public computer use, too. He says to avoid logging into personal accounts.

On his blog, Steves writes, "It's perfectly safe to check train schedules, maps, or museum hours on a public computer. The danger lies in accessing personal accounts that require a login and password." The reason for Steves' concern is quite simple: Scammers can steal your personal information. If you enter your username and password for personal accounts into a public computer, browsers store that data so that the next user (or scammer) could access it. Even more covertly, scammers could have keylogging tools installed to track what you're doing on the computer.

Steves echoes the guidance of the National Cybersecurity Alliance, which states that you should avoid accessing personal information not only on public computers but also when connected to public Wi-Fi. There are numerous ways scammers can intercept public Wi-Fi connections to steal your data or even set up fake public Wi-Fi networks.