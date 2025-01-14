Rick Steves' Brilliant Luggage Tip Makes Exploring Europe By Train So Much Easier
Ah, the romance of train travel across Europe whisking travelers from one country to the next. Thanks to high-speed trains like the border-busting Eurostar, you can have your croissant in a Paris cafe and still make it in time for a pint at a London pub for lunch. From Switzerland's Glacier Express to Scotland's famously scenic West Highland Line, Europe has plenty of train journeys to tempt visitors. As travel pro and writer Rick Steves says on his website, "Great European train stations stir my wanderlust."
Wanderlust comes with luggage, however. Dragging heavy suitcases around is a surefire way to kill the romance of travel, even in the most glamorous destinations. Fortunately, many of Europe's train stations have convenient ways to store your bags, allowing you to explore without being weighed down. And Steves has plenty of tips for helping you manage your luggage if you're journeying across Europe by train.
Check ahead for storage options at train stations
No country in Europe travels more by train than France. Thanks to its sprawling rail network and high-speed TGV trains, French commuters are within easy reach of London, Barcelona, and Zurich. The Gare du Nord, Europe's largest station; the Gare de Lyon; and the Gare de l'Est are Paris' main long-distance train hubs. Like all Paris rail stations, these have locker facilities, usually located at their lower levels. Rick Steves encourages travelers to scope out train stations ahead of time to find luggage storage options. It's especially useful if you're only visiting for a day and don't want to drag your bags across the city.
"Bag-check desks come with lines, can close for lunch in smaller stations, and usually aren't open all night — confirm opening and closing times before storing your bag," Steves advises on his website. Lockers at both Paris Gare de Lyon and Gare du Nord offer 24-hour luggage storage for a small fee, but they also close overnight, meaning you might be out of luck if you have to grab your bags at midnight. These lockers are often in high demand, so consider nearby backup alternatives such as Nanny Bag, which is like Uber but for luggage storage, and private services like Luggage Hero and City Locker. Not all facilities take cards or large bills, so make sure to have some Euro coins on you.
Make sure you keep your valuables with you even if you store your bag — especially your passport and cash. "Lock your bag and don't leave valuables inside — both for your own security and because some luggage desks won't accept unlocked bags," says Steves on his website. He also warns, "They may not take laptops, so be prepared to haul yours."
Take advantage of the amenities at each station
Stashing your luggage is especially useful if you are making the most of a budget-friendly Eurail Pass to travel from city to city. The rising popularity of overnight trains, such as the new European Sleeper, means you can make the train your hotel. For example, you can store your luggage when you arrive at Berlin Hauptbahnhof to explore the city then pick it back up and catch the SJ Euronight to Stockholm or Copenhagen.
Europe's train stations are often convenient shopping locations as well, sometimes with longer hours than other stores in town to accommodate late-night travelers. Zurich's Hauptbahnhof in Switzerland has been ranked as Europe's top railway station for several years now, according to the Consumer Choice Centre's Railway Station Index. Located right in the heart of the city, on the banks of the River Limmat, Zurich's Hauptbahnhof is easily accessible and gets rave reviews from travelers. Its ShopVille mall has more than 190 shops, restaurants, and services, including several salons for a little pre- or post-transit spruce-up.
Train travel does require some planning, especially if it's a first trip to Europe. If you book ahead and travel at off-peak times, however, train travel can be affordable and convenient. And if you heed Rick Steves' advice, storing your bags ahead of a long day trip will save you time and energy.