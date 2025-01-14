Rick Steves' Brilliant Luggage Tip Makes Exploring Europe By Train So Much Easier

No country in Europe travels more by train than France. Thanks to its sprawling rail network and high-speed TGV trains, French commuters are within easy reach of London, Barcelona, and Zurich. The Gare du Nord, Europe's largest station; the Gare de Lyon; and the Gare de l'Est are Paris' main long-distance train hubs. Like all Paris rail stations, these have locker facilities, usually located at their lower levels. Rick Steves encourages travelers to scope out train stations ahead of time to find luggage storage options. It's especially useful if you're only visiting for a day and don't want to drag your bags across the city.

"Bag-check desks come with lines, can close for lunch in smaller stations, and usually aren't open all night — confirm opening and closing times before storing your bag," Steves advises on his website. Lockers at both Paris Gare de Lyon and Gare du Nord offer 24-hour luggage storage for a small fee, but they also close overnight, meaning you might be out of luck if you have to grab your bags at midnight. These lockers are often in high demand, so consider nearby backup alternatives such as Nanny Bag, which is like Uber but for luggage storage, and private services like Luggage Hero and City Locker. Not all facilities take cards or large bills, so make sure to have some Euro coins on you.

Make sure you keep your valuables with you even if you store your bag — especially your passport and cash. "Lock your bag and don't leave valuables inside — both for your own security and because some luggage desks won't accept unlocked bags," says Steves on his website. He also warns, "They may not take laptops, so be prepared to haul yours."