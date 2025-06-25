A Tunnel Through Sand Dunes Leads To This Lake Michigan Beach Park With Stunning Sunsets And Scenic Swims

For those coming from out of town, the nearest big city is Grand Rapids, Michigan, which boasts mini-Chicago vibes just 30 minutes away from Tunnel Park. Holland is over two hours away from Chicago itself, making it perfect for a day trip or weekend excursion. Downtown Grand Rapids has over a dozen hotels for travelers. There's everything from staple brands like Hilton, Holiday Inn, and Marriott to the high-end Amway Grand Plaza.

As you might imagine, the ideal time to visit Tunnel Park is during summer, since that's when it's warmest for swimming and other outdoors activities. However, if you want to avoid the crowds and simply enjoy the area without the sunbathing and parking fees, April and October would be best. The park officially closes when snow starts falling for winter. When you visit Tunnel Park, bring everything you plan to need for the day, such as bathing suits, sunblock, sand buckets, play clothes, a volleyball, food, beverages, etc. Bring a sweater for the evening if you're staying for sunset, since it can get cool at night.

As long as you're in the Holland area, you should check out the city itself if you have extra time. It's like visiting the Netherlands without the costly plane ticket. If you visit in May, Holland's Dutch Tulip Time festival draws lots of visitors. Aside from Tulip Time, there are other interesting Dutch-inspired sites there, including the Windmill Island Gardens and Nelis' Dutch Village.