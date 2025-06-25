A Tunnel Through Sand Dunes Leads To This Lake Michigan Beach Park With Stunning Sunsets And Scenic Swims
A few of the perks of Michigan's west coast are the beautiful beaches and sunsets along Lake Michigan, and one of West Michigan's most notable destinations, Holland, is home to Tunnel Park. The park got its name because visitors can walk through a concrete tunnel inside a sand dune to get to the beach. The area also features the dune climb staircase, where you can catch some incredible, scenic views of Lake Michigan.
Tunnel Park spans 22 acres and has plenty of amenities for kids and families to enjoy, including a playground with a jungle gym, a horseshoe pit, and sand-filled volleyball courts. Once you're tuckered out from those activities, you can head over to the beach to soak up the sunshine and swim in Lake Michigan. The park also offers tables and grills if you plan to have a picnic there, and there's no need to worry about bathroom breaks since the park also has public restrooms available.
What to know when visiting Tunnel Park
Tunnel Park is located in Holland, Michigan, a city known for its prominent Dutch culture. The best way to access the park is by driving to the park entrance at 66 Lakeshore Drive. Keep in mind that the park charges parking fees in summer, specifically from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The good news is that daily parking rates are under $10 at the time of writing, with the exact price depending on whether or not you're a resident of Ottawa County, where the park is located. If you happen to live close by, the park also offers annual fees, including a discounted annual rate for seniors.
The park is open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from April to mid-October, which is plenty of time to enjoy a full day there. While many folks love bringing their pets to the beach, Tunnel Park isn't the place to do it — at least in the summer. Pets aren't allowed in the park from May through September, but you can bring your dog from October through April as long as it remains on a leash.
How to make the most out of your Tunnel Park visit
For those coming from out of town, the nearest big city is Grand Rapids, Michigan, which boasts mini-Chicago vibes just 30 minutes away from Tunnel Park. Holland is over two hours away from Chicago itself, making it perfect for a day trip or weekend excursion. Downtown Grand Rapids has over a dozen hotels for travelers. There's everything from staple brands like Hilton, Holiday Inn, and Marriott to the high-end Amway Grand Plaza.
As you might imagine, the ideal time to visit Tunnel Park is during summer, since that's when it's warmest for swimming and other outdoors activities. However, if you want to avoid the crowds and simply enjoy the area without the sunbathing and parking fees, April and October would be best. The park officially closes when snow starts falling for winter. When you visit Tunnel Park, bring everything you plan to need for the day, such as bathing suits, sunblock, sand buckets, play clothes, a volleyball, food, beverages, etc. Bring a sweater for the evening if you're staying for sunset, since it can get cool at night.
As long as you're in the Holland area, you should check out the city itself if you have extra time. It's like visiting the Netherlands without the costly plane ticket. If you visit in May, Holland's Dutch Tulip Time festival draws lots of visitors. Aside from Tulip Time, there are other interesting Dutch-inspired sites there, including the Windmill Island Gardens and Nelis' Dutch Village.