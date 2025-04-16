Dutch Traditions And Colorful Tulips Bloom At This Charming Michigan City's Annual Celebration

It will come as no surprise that Holland, Michigan was settled by Dutch people, who brought tulips with them from the Netherlands. The town began selling tulips to residents in 1928, turning the event into an official celebration the following year. Tulips are spring perennials, meaning they return every spring, and timing the festival to line up with the blooms is crucial — if warmer weather comes early, the tulips could wilt by mid-May. While some of Holland's volunteers tend to the millions of tulip bulbs that color the town, others practice their Dutch dance routines and arrange parade lineups. All of this goes to show how Holland's community comes together to make Tulip Time spectacular.

There are a few key locations to know when you're in town for the festivities. One is 8th Street — this is where the parade route traverses. Another is the Windmill Island Gardens. This island and peninsula encircled by the Macatawa River is where you'll find the town's iconic Dutch windmill, "De Zwaan," that was brought over directly from the Netherlands and still operates, grinding wheat into flour. Among the Gardens' other features is a street organ (gifted by the City of Amsterdam), an antique carousel, and "Little Netherlands," with replicas of Dutch buildings — and during Tulip Time, the island is blanketed in fields of red, pink, and white tulips.

Close by is Window on the Waterfront, a lakeside park that's full of tulip walking paths. Here, you'll also find Dutch statues and photo stands, and it's a great way to see the tulips for free. Some other free areas where you can check the tulips out are Centennial Park and the Tulip Lanes (planted right along the streets) on 9th Street, 12th Street, and Van Raalte Avenue.