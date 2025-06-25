Just Outside Orlando Near Disney World Is Florida's Very Affordable Resort With Its Own Water Park

Orlando, Florida, gets more than 75 million annual visitors -– that's a lot of people looking for accommodation when they come to experience its theme parks, attractions, and attend meetings and conferences. The city has more than 130,000 hotel rooms but demand relative to available inventory drives prices, and it's not unheard of for people to pay upwards of $500 per night. A large percentage of Orlando visitors are traveling with children under 18, so to find a family-friendly, affordable resort near Walt Disney World — with its own water park no less — is a welcome discovery.

Aqua Sol Orlando West (formerly named Liki Tiki Village, before Hilton took over its management) has 638 guest rooms and offers a long list of amenities for the price. It's an all-suite property with one-, two-, or three bedroom units, each featuring full kitchens and in-unit washer/dryers. The resort is only 15 minutes from Disney World and offers a free shuttle, saving guests loads of money on car rentals and parking fees. While you might expect to pay around $300 per night, rates actually start at $138.

The property is in the city of Winter Haven, which is about 30 miles from Orlando International Airport and 30 minutes from both Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando. Now that you're saving money on accommodations, you could stay longer or branch out and visit other theme parks and other attractions beyond the usual stops.