Just Outside Orlando Near Disney World Is Florida's Very Affordable Resort With Its Own Water Park
Orlando, Florida, gets more than 75 million annual visitors -– that's a lot of people looking for accommodation when they come to experience its theme parks, attractions, and attend meetings and conferences. The city has more than 130,000 hotel rooms but demand relative to available inventory drives prices, and it's not unheard of for people to pay upwards of $500 per night. A large percentage of Orlando visitors are traveling with children under 18, so to find a family-friendly, affordable resort near Walt Disney World — with its own water park no less — is a welcome discovery.
Aqua Sol Orlando West (formerly named Liki Tiki Village, before Hilton took over its management) has 638 guest rooms and offers a long list of amenities for the price. It's an all-suite property with one-, two-, or three bedroom units, each featuring full kitchens and in-unit washer/dryers. The resort is only 15 minutes from Disney World and offers a free shuttle, saving guests loads of money on car rentals and parking fees. While you might expect to pay around $300 per night, rates actually start at $138.
The property is in the city of Winter Haven, which is about 30 miles from Orlando International Airport and 30 minutes from both Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando. Now that you're saving money on accommodations, you could stay longer or branch out and visit other theme parks and other attractions beyond the usual stops.
What to know about Aqua Sol Orlando West
Spread out across 64 acres, Aqua Sol Orlando West offers a wide range of activities. There are two outdoor pools, with the larger one featuring water slides and a splash pad. One guest gave a useful tip on Tripadvisor: "The water park is great but gets packed quickly so get there early." Another guest cautioned that "the Waterpark is really for little ones so older children may be disappointed." Two hot tubs provide relieve sore feet after long days walking around the theme parks. There resort also has a fishing pond and a lagoon with a sandy beach area and a boathouse where guests can rent paddle boats.
For non water-based activities, mini-golf is always a crowd pleaser. Guests can also use the property's tennis courts and basketball courts. A plain old playground may not hold a candle to all these other options, but there is one, along with a gym for adults. Complimentary amenities include parking for one vehicle and Wi-Fi.
Shipwreck Sally's is the resort's only restaurant. Kids will be happy with options like pizza and chicken tenders, while adults can choose from salads and cocktails. The resort is part of the Hilton Vacation Club, which means that some guests may be Hilton Grand Vacations members. Nonmembers might be approached about joining. It's also worth noting that Hilton Honors members receive certain benefits, so be sure to use your member number when booking.
Other Winter Haven's attractions and Disney tips
Winter Haven is where "blooming beauty meets theme park thrills" according to Visit the USA, thanks to its combination of outdoor recreation and Legoland. The two are even melded at Legoland itself, which incorporated Cypress Gardens when the park opened in 2011. Cypress Gardens was known for its picturesque gardens and water-skiing shows, and Legoland carries on that legacy with daily performances. The area still holds the title of "Water Ski Capital of the World."
Geared toward children ages 2 to 12, Legoland features tame rides, and younger visitors will be excited to meet Peppa Pig and enjoy themed rides, a splash pad, and live shows. Legoland alone makes Winter Haven a destination in its own right, and one of the best things to do in Orlando that's not a Disney park. But Winter Haven also has numerous lakes within the city limits and plenty outfitters who would love to help you go fishing, kayaking, or paddleboarding, or simply relax on a sightseeing cruise.
There's a good chance that guests staying at Aqua Sol are headed to Disney World, and there are plenty of tips and tricks for maximizing your experience — from clothes-packing mistakes to avoid to the surprising banned items to leave at home. For example, children can wear princess costumes and or dress like Jack Sparrow inside the park, but adults can't. Also, find out which attractions are worth the wait — and which ones aren't.