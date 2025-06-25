Portland's Best Neighborhood For 2025 Is A Historic Gem Near Downtown With An Eccentric, Legendary Pub

Portland, Oregon's offbeat, diverse neighborhoods are the heart of the city, each with its own story to tell. Kerns, for example, while underrated, is dubbed America's "coolest neighborhood" with a walkable, small-town feel. The Pearl District, a former warehouse district, is now a shopping mecca full of parks, galleries, and eateries. Situated in Southwest Portland, next to downtown, is Goose Hollow. In 2025, it was ranked by Niche as the best neighborhood to live in Portland. Its allure is evident. Goose Hollow, once actually home to geese, features hilly streets bursting with greenery. Despite being minutes away from downtown, there's a sense of tranquility felt here. What's more, you can connect with Portland history at the Goose Hollow Inn, an eccentric and legendary pub that's arguably the neighborhood's most iconic establishment.

The Goose Hollow Inn was opened in 1967 by Bud Clark and quickly became the go-to watering hole in the city. Speaking to OPB, Mike Lindberg, a former Portland City Council member, explained, "It was a place where people gathered that were involved in arts and culture, literature, city, county government. It was just sort of a hotbed of great conversations." Clark, who famously had no prior experience in politics, later went on to become mayor of the Rose City and a beloved Portland figure. Although he died in 2022, the Goose Hollow Inn is still maintained by Clark's family and retains its gritty, vintage charm.

Come and enjoy a locally brewed cold one, paired with the Goose Hollow Inn's famed Reuben, served with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Or, try a Goose Hollow pizza, topped with pepperoni, salami, veggies, and more. With live music on Sunday evenings, it's a great spot to wind down the weekend. The Goose Hollow Inn is open daily.