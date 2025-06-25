Portland's Best Neighborhood For 2025 Is A Historic Gem Near Downtown With An Eccentric, Legendary Pub
Portland, Oregon's offbeat, diverse neighborhoods are the heart of the city, each with its own story to tell. Kerns, for example, while underrated, is dubbed America's "coolest neighborhood" with a walkable, small-town feel. The Pearl District, a former warehouse district, is now a shopping mecca full of parks, galleries, and eateries. Situated in Southwest Portland, next to downtown, is Goose Hollow. In 2025, it was ranked by Niche as the best neighborhood to live in Portland. Its allure is evident. Goose Hollow, once actually home to geese, features hilly streets bursting with greenery. Despite being minutes away from downtown, there's a sense of tranquility felt here. What's more, you can connect with Portland history at the Goose Hollow Inn, an eccentric and legendary pub that's arguably the neighborhood's most iconic establishment.
The Goose Hollow Inn was opened in 1967 by Bud Clark and quickly became the go-to watering hole in the city. Speaking to OPB, Mike Lindberg, a former Portland City Council member, explained, "It was a place where people gathered that were involved in arts and culture, literature, city, county government. It was just sort of a hotbed of great conversations." Clark, who famously had no prior experience in politics, later went on to become mayor of the Rose City and a beloved Portland figure. Although he died in 2022, the Goose Hollow Inn is still maintained by Clark's family and retains its gritty, vintage charm.
Come and enjoy a locally brewed cold one, paired with the Goose Hollow Inn's famed Reuben, served with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Or, try a Goose Hollow pizza, topped with pepperoni, salami, veggies, and more. With live music on Sunday evenings, it's a great spot to wind down the weekend. The Goose Hollow Inn is open daily.
Portland's Goose Hollow neighborhood has a lively food and coffee scene
Adding to the Goose Hollow Inn's lore is the role the pub played in revising a law that was, in a word, a buzzkill. As reported by Willamette Week, Stephen Kafoury, a former Oregon state representative, was at the Goose Hollow Inn when he was informed — much to his chagrin — that dancing in taverns was against the law. Kafoury promptly had the law amended. Nevertheless, there are other local businesses to set your sights on in Goose Hollow. One thing you won't find at the Goose Hollow Inn is breakfast. That's not the case at Fehrenbacher Hof.
Located next to the Goose Hollow Inn, Fehrenbacher Hof is run by Bud Clark's daughter, Rachel Clark. The delightfully cozy coffee shop features a small menu consisting of pastries, a breakfast burrito, and a breakfast sandwich made with Reuben sauce. Both hot items include Oregon's iconic Tillamook cheddar. "This was the best breakfast sandwich I have ever eaten. I'm not being hyperbolic I'm just being honest," exclaimed a reviewer on Google. For caffeine, Fehrenbacher Hof sources its coffee from Coava, an acclaimed Portland-based coffee roaster.
Goose Hollow is also home to The Soop, a highly praised restaurant dishing up Korean fare. Uniquely, this eatery — closed Mondays —grows many of its ingredients, including its microgreens, in-house using hydroponics. Diners can even catch a glimpse of its so-called "farm." Menu items range from a microgreen BLT to chicken katsu. While exploring Goose Hollow, be sure to stop by Bold Coffee and Books for an evening cup of joe or tea. As the name suggests, it doubles as a bookstore, primarily offering titles representing minority groups. Another reason to visit: The café hosts weekly free events, from author talks to writing groups.
How to make the most of your time in Portland's Goose Hollow neighborhood
After having a meal, coffee, or a beer in Goose Hollow, set off for nearby Washington Park. This 410-acre green space borders the neighborhood and is so close that you can easily hike over from the establishments mentioned. Washington Park is one of Portland's essential natural areas and is home to what many consider the best Japanese garden outside of Japan. The whimsical attraction beckons visitors to slow down and connect with the surrounding beauty. Note that an admission fee is required for the Portland Japanese Garden. That said, there's plenty to do in the park at no cost, including hiking the lusciously verdant Hoyt Arboretum.
Are you a sports enthusiast? Be sure to check when the next Portland Timbers or Portland Thorns game will be held at Providence Park. The monumental stadium typically hosts matches from spring to fall. Given Goose Hollow's proximity to downtown, it's easy to explore nearby cultural landmarks as well, such as the Portland Art Museum, which is just a short walk away from the Goose Hollow Inn.
For travelers, Goose Hollow offers a range of accommodations. Park Lane Suites and Inn provides budget-friendly lodging with complimentary parking. At the time of writing, prices start at under $150 per night. With a 3.9 rating on Tripadvisor, guests praise its cleanliness and its affordability. If you're on the hunt for something more high-end, Hotel deLuxe boasts four-star reviews and is known for its lavish facade and interior. Rates start at under $200 a night, though a daily amenities fee applies. If you stay in Goose Hollow, you can get around using the MAX Light Rail's Blue and Red lines. The light rail station is conveniently located across from the Goose Hollow Inn.