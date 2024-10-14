America's 'Coolest Neighborhood' Is An Underrated Oregon Gem With A Walkable Small-Town Feel

When it comes to great local neighborhoods, it's hard to beat Portland, Oregon. The Rose City boasts a wealth of distinct, walkable areas with funky cafés, cutting-edge restaurants, craft breweries, independent shops, and old theaters. The Kerns neighborhood stands out among them all, coming in at number five on a list of the 38 coolest neighborhoods in the world, according to TimeOut.

Situated just across from downtown, Kerns stretches for 30 blocks along East Burnside Avenue, from the Willamette River to NE 33rd Avenue. This neighborhood of residential streets and large craftsman homes has some of the quintessential elements that make Portland such a unique American urban center. That includes loads of coffee shops, bars, and some of the most enticing eateries in town. It also embraces the quirky and offbeat, doing its best to support the city's slogan, "Keep Portland Weird."

With its low brick buildings and old wooden houses, Kerns gives off a small town feel in the middle of the Pacific Northwest's second-biggest city. That said, the constantly-evolving neighborhood also hosts chic cocktail joints alongside storied dive bars, guaranteeing a mix of old and new fueled by a vital, urban verve.

