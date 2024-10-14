America's 'Coolest Neighborhood' Is An Underrated Oregon Gem With A Walkable Small-Town Feel
When it comes to great local neighborhoods, it's hard to beat Portland, Oregon. The Rose City boasts a wealth of distinct, walkable areas with funky cafés, cutting-edge restaurants, craft breweries, independent shops, and old theaters. The Kerns neighborhood stands out among them all, coming in at number five on a list of the 38 coolest neighborhoods in the world, according to TimeOut.
Situated just across from downtown, Kerns stretches for 30 blocks along East Burnside Avenue, from the Willamette River to NE 33rd Avenue. This neighborhood of residential streets and large craftsman homes has some of the quintessential elements that make Portland such a unique American urban center. That includes loads of coffee shops, bars, and some of the most enticing eateries in town. It also embraces the quirky and offbeat, doing its best to support the city's slogan, "Keep Portland Weird."
With its low brick buildings and old wooden houses, Kerns gives off a small town feel in the middle of the Pacific Northwest's second-biggest city. That said, the constantly-evolving neighborhood also hosts chic cocktail joints alongside storied dive bars, guaranteeing a mix of old and new fueled by a vital, urban verve.
What to do in Kerns
As one of Portland's most eminently walkable areas, Kerns is packed with locally owned shops that you can hit on foot. Browse vinyl or catch an in-store performance at Music Millenium, which has been in the business of selling tunes since 1969. For vintage threads, check out Goodbye Horsesor Magpie, and make sure to swing by Nationale, a cool art space that also sells specially selected books and records.
Portland is where you can order the best coffee in all of America, so it's hard to go wrong. Fuel up at Heart Coffee or sit down at Soro Soro, which specializes in gorgeously designed, delectable desserts, such as tiramisu. And no trip to Portland would be complete without stopping by Voodoo Doughnut, whose quirky, colorful creations have grown into a mini-empire. The company now has stores in 19 locations around the U.S.
If there is an anchor to the Kerns neighborhood, it would be the Laurelhurst Theater and Pub. Built in 1923, this beloved art-deco theater screens all sorts of movies, from Hollywood blockbusters to independent films. Plus, there is a pub attached. The theater's location, at 28th Avenue and East Burnside, is the area's epicenter of pleasure, with food joints and watering holes galore, including plenty of spots in the neighboring Bucktown district to choose from.
A wealth of food and drink
Portland has become famous for having one of the most exciting food scenes in the country, and Kerns is where much of it is going on. Low-key Montelupo serves top-notch Italian fare from a small menu. Güero is renowned for its torta ahogada — a carnitas pork sandwich smothered in peppery red sauce — from Mexico's city full of food, Guadalajara. Pambiche offers Cuban cuisine made from scratch, and Friendship Kitchen does imaginative takes on Vietnamese food. For high-end, communal farm-to-table eating, try Nomad PDX. Then, there's Screen Door Eastside, one of the best places in the city for Southern-style food, including biscuits and gravy, catfish, and fried chicken and waffles.
When it comes to drinking, Portland is synonymous with beer, and the neighborhood has no shortage of options when it comes to cold suds. Laid-back Stammitch serves German beers along with German food, and Migration Brewing is an award-winning craft brewery with a large outdoor beer garden. Duality Brewing does stellar beers and natural wine, while Beulahland Coffee and Alehouse not only pours beer but also shakes up a mean cocktail.
Although hops rule the roost in Portland, you can also find plenty of mixologists plying their trade in Kerns. Angel Face is known for its chic French vibes and perfectly concocted cocktails. Too Soon specializes in expert service and bespoke drinks. And Collector offers classic cocktails in an intimate, neighborhood setting.
No doubt Kerns is the place to be. But certainly, Portland has tons of other things to brag about, like having the largest urban forest in the U.S., to name one.