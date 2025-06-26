The 'European Capital Of The Art Of Living' Has Luxurious Spas, World-Class Wineries, And An Opulent Casino

Baden-Baden is one of many picturesque German town destinations, but its famous spas have been drawing in royalty and nobility for centuries, meaning a luxurious hotel scene has developed after generations of wealthy bathers. It's easy to see why its thermal baths are one of Europe's finest and longest-running. Aside from the fantastic architecture, the hot springs are proven to have healing properties –- the high-quality water contains approximately 3,000 minerals that have positive effects on the body and help lower stress after a 25-minute bathing session.

Baden-Baden's luxurious Caracalla Spa was built in 1985 and remains popular and cutting-edge after 40 years. With indoor and outdoor pools, hot and cold water grottos, steam rooms, and saunas, this spa is home to over 900 square meters of water. The huge bathing area has numerous opportunities for hydrotherapy, with various massage jets, underwater bubble seat spots, neck showers, waterfalls, and whirlpools available, to name just a few thermal water features here.

The historic, grandiose Friedrichsbad Spa opened in 1877 with a neo-classical style that harkens to ancient Roman architecture. The most impressive pool, the Roman Irish bath, sits inside a circle of Corinthian columns (with ornate leaves carved) that support a magnificent 17.5-meter dome. Given that naked bathing is common across Germany, it's not surprising that historically, this bath was for nude dips, but since 2014, there are two days a week when swimwear is worn: Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rest of the spa is just as stunning, with mosaics and tiled ceilings. Three private baths are also available: The Emperor's Bath, the Prince's Bath, or the Day Spa –- each at different prices and durations.