The 'European Capital Of The Art Of Living' Has Luxurious Spas, World-Class Wineries, And An Opulent Casino
In the heart of the Black Forest, a region that locals say is one of the best destinations to visit when on vacation in Germany, sits one of Europe's finest spa towns, Baden-Baden. Tucked down in the southwest corner of the country and just a 15-minute drive from the border of France, the small hamlet was established by the ancient Romans over 2,000 years ago, who, on finding springs of thermal water in the valley, built ornate baths for military leaders and soldiers to rest and recuperate after battles. In 2021, Baden-Baden became a joint UNESCO World Heritage Site under the umbrella of Great Spa Towns of Europe, an award only bestowed on 11 towns on the continent.
The pretty township has its own airport, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, which is served by most of Europe's low-cost carriers –- so it's easy to connect to via major intercontinental hubs like Frankfurt, Munich, and Paris. A stay at the hotels and guesthouses in Baden-Baden does not come cheap, though –- it's a high-end spa destination, and prices per night range between $300 and $1000 for a room in a boutique spot downtown. Luckily, entry and treatments at Caracalla Spa and the historic Friedrichsbad Spa are well priced, so visiting on a day trip is a popular option.
Baden-Baden's famous spas
Baden-Baden is one of many picturesque German town destinations, but its famous spas have been drawing in royalty and nobility for centuries, meaning a luxurious hotel scene has developed after generations of wealthy bathers. It's easy to see why its thermal baths are one of Europe's finest and longest-running. Aside from the fantastic architecture, the hot springs are proven to have healing properties –- the high-quality water contains approximately 3,000 minerals that have positive effects on the body and help lower stress after a 25-minute bathing session.
Baden-Baden's luxurious Caracalla Spa was built in 1985 and remains popular and cutting-edge after 40 years. With indoor and outdoor pools, hot and cold water grottos, steam rooms, and saunas, this spa is home to over 900 square meters of water. The huge bathing area has numerous opportunities for hydrotherapy, with various massage jets, underwater bubble seat spots, neck showers, waterfalls, and whirlpools available, to name just a few thermal water features here.
The historic, grandiose Friedrichsbad Spa opened in 1877 with a neo-classical style that harkens to ancient Roman architecture. The most impressive pool, the Roman Irish bath, sits inside a circle of Corinthian columns (with ornate leaves carved) that support a magnificent 17.5-meter dome. Given that naked bathing is common across Germany, it's not surprising that historically, this bath was for nude dips, but since 2014, there are two days a week when swimwear is worn: Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rest of the spa is just as stunning, with mosaics and tiled ceilings. Three private baths are also available: The Emperor's Bath, the Prince's Bath, or the Day Spa –- each at different prices and durations.
More than a spa town, you can dive in to Baden-Baden's casinos and viniculture
There's more to Baden-Baden than its spas. Casino Baden-Baden is an opulent affair, with red velvet walls and gold cornicing and chandeliers galore –- like a scene fresh from a James Bond movie. Entertaining guests' wallets for almost 2 centuries, this casino is an essential part of any itinerary when visiting town, even if you're just here for a look at the interiors. You can't beat it for getting a real sense of how ultra-lux the town is, as there's nowhere better for people watching while wearing a gown in its Belle Époque halls.
Visiting Germany for its charming vineyards is always a good idea; the wine regions across the country are just as delectable but less busy than those in neighboring France. The sun-drenched viniculture hub Rebland is just a 10-minute drive from central Baden-Baden and one of the best places in the country to sample the nation's delicious Riesling, the sweet or sparkling white wine produced by a grape variety that originates from the Rhineland, 2 hours away. Treat yourself to a wine-tasting session at one of Rebland's 8 wineries and put some bubbles in your trip.