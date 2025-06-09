Just Across Belgium's Border Is A Picturesque German Resort Town With An Artistic Aura And Cobbled Streets

Dreaming of a romantic weekend getaway to include in your Central European itinerary? You might want to check out Monschau, a charming German resort town of around 12,300 inhabitants, tucked away in the verdant Eifel region in North Rhine-Westphalia. Think about Fachwerkhäuser (traditional timber-framed buildings), the calming murmur of the Rur River, cobbled streets, and a medieval historic center that seems straight out of a storybook. Plus, the town offers easy access to over 240 kilometers of scenic hiking trails that wind through lush forests, river valleys, and the rolling hills of the Eifel National Park.

The "Pearl of the Eifel," as it's often referred to, is located near the Belgian and German borders, an area that was historically disputed between the Kingdom of Prussia (later part of Germany) and the United Kingdom of the Netherlands (later Belgium). Interestingly, until 1918, the city was known by the French title Montjoie, which was Germanized to Monschau following the end of World War I and the resulting anti-French sentiment – a striking example of the complex historical and cultural tapestry that has shaped the town's unique architectural heritage and identity over the last three centuries.

Monschau's strategic position also offers an irresistible opportunity to discover the charm of three countries in one trip. The cities of Liège in Belgium and Maastricht in the Netherlands are both about 70 kilometers away, respectively, while Cologne — considered by locals one of the best Destinations you can't skip on a trip to Germany — is just around 110 kilometers to the east. Just across the Belgian border is also Durbuy, one of the world's smallest cities and an underrated medieval gem that's perfect for a family-friendly visit. Not surprisingly, the town welcomes over 2 million day visitors annually.