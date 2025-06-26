A Common Driving Behavior That's Legal Everywhere Else In Europe Will Earn You Big Trouble In Greece And Cyprus
Coffee has long been a preferred morning beverage. This is especially true in Greece, where traditional Greek coffee is prepared short and strong using a briki, an open-top pot with a long handle. When it comes to driving, it's been scientifically proven that caffeine quickens reaction time and helps combat drowsiness. In fact, a study published in the British Medical Journal found that long-distance truck drivers in Australia between 2008 and 2011 who drank coffee were involved in fewer accidents. Clearly, drinking coffee is a common driving behavior. But while it might be legal in most parts of Europe, two countries, Greece and Cyprus, are hitting the brakes on the caffeinated habit. Drivers can expect to be pulled over, fined as much as €100 (roughly $115), and even have their license suspended for a month if found to be consuming coffee behind the wheel.
Another study published in the same journal revealed that a driver who gets fewer than five hours of sleep per night is six times more likely to be involved in an accident compared with someone who gets the recommended eight hours. And in a study published in Psychopharmacology, it was concluded that drinking coffee before or while driving helps improve certain aspects of driver performance, including maintaining consistent speeds, staying in their respective lane, and managing fatigue, which is one of the leading causes of poor driving. That's a good thing, right?
Wrong — at least in Greece and Cyprus. These island nations are directing their attention towards keeping driver distractions at a minimum. And that apparently includes having one hand on the wheel and not the other on a cup of steaming coffee.
Drinking coffee while driving is considered a fineable offense in Greece and Cyprus
So why are Greece and Cyprus — home to some of Europe's most underrated islands — prohibiting drivers from drinking coffee on the road? The regulation has less to do with how caffeine affects alertness and more to do with ensuring that both hands remain free to respond quickly and safely to any unexpected road hazards. Greece's Road Traffic Code (via News Auto) requires drivers to have "complete freedom of movement," meaning their hands should be busy with one thing only: Driving. The same goes for Cyprus, where even having a sandwich in hand while operating a vehicle can get you in trouble.
In a similar vein, Greek drivers are not allowed to listen to music through headphones, drink water — or any beverage, for that matter — or use a phone while behind the wheel. Constantia Dimoglidou, a spokesperson for the Greek Police told Mega TV (via Keep Talking Greece) that this rule has been in place for years, and is nothing new. She added, "Whatever preoccupies whether it's mobile, or something else, whether it's coffee or something else is a violation of the Code."
Dig deeper into the cultural importance of drinking coffee in Greece, and the rule might even be seen as a nod to preserving the countries' healthy work-life balance. Similar to the tradition of Turkish coffee, this caffeinated beverage is a big part of local life in both Greece and Cyprus. Greece is even considered to have one of the best café cultures in Europe. A coffee break in these countries is no quick caffeine fix. It often involves sitting for hours, chatting over a slow pour at a kafeteria. If you're confused, here's a guide on how to order coffee like a Greek local.