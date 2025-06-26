A Common Driving Behavior That's Legal Everywhere Else In Europe Will Earn You Big Trouble In Greece And Cyprus

Coffee has long been a preferred morning beverage. This is especially true in Greece, where traditional Greek coffee is prepared short and strong using a briki, an open-top pot with a long handle. When it comes to driving, it's been scientifically proven that caffeine quickens reaction time and helps combat drowsiness. In fact, a study published in the British Medical Journal found that long-distance truck drivers in Australia between 2008 and 2011 who drank coffee were involved in fewer accidents. Clearly, drinking coffee is a common driving behavior. But while it might be legal in most parts of Europe, two countries, Greece and Cyprus, are hitting the brakes on the caffeinated habit. Drivers can expect to be pulled over, fined as much as €100 (roughly $115), and even have their license suspended for a month if found to be consuming coffee behind the wheel.

Another study published in the same journal revealed that a driver who gets fewer than five hours of sleep per night is six times more likely to be involved in an accident compared with someone who gets the recommended eight hours. And in a study published in Psychopharmacology, it was concluded that drinking coffee before or while driving helps improve certain aspects of driver performance, including maintaining consistent speeds, staying in their respective lane, and managing fatigue, which is one of the leading causes of poor driving. That's a good thing, right?

Wrong — at least in Greece and Cyprus. These island nations are directing their attention towards keeping driver distractions at a minimum. And that apparently includes having one hand on the wheel and not the other on a cup of steaming coffee.