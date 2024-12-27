One Of Europe's Most Underrated Mediterranean Islands Has Golden Sand Beaches Without Crowds
When you're itching for a beach vacation, you should consider somewhere in the sunny Mediterranean for its soft sands and bright, blue ocean that are perfect for sunbathing and unplugging. But where can you go that's not overrun with crowds? If you're considering Greece, you could instead opt for the underrated country of Albania — but an even better option might be Cyprus. The small country just off the coasts of Lebanon and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea is known for its beautiful weather, gorgeous beaches, and fascinating towns and cultural sites — and all without the droves of other tourists you might find in the Greek islands.
One thing tourists should know is that Cyprus is divided into northern and southern regions. The north is technically the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and not quite as popular with tourists, and the south is simply the Republic of Cyprus (which has a majority population of Greek Cypriots). It is possible to travel between the two regions as long as you have the proper paperwork, but to fly directly to destinations in northern Cyprus, you must fly through Turkey. However, you can fly to southern Cyprus from many different international hubs, landing at either Larnaca International Airport or Paphos International Airport. Southern Cyprus welcomes roughly 4 million tourists a year, which means it is very tourist friendly while also being just off-the-beaten-path enough to avoid tons of other international travelers. Note that if you want to see a lot of the country on your trip, it is best to rent a car since public transit can be spotty, though be prepared to drive on the left side of the road.
Cyprus has truly breathtaking (and mythical) beaches
Once you're in Cyprus, you'll be greeted by lovely golden beaches with clear, blue water that rivals other places like Santorini or Crete, Greece's largest island. There are so many beaches in Cyprus that it can be hard to choose which one to visit. But if you're looking for a place to catch some rays like a Greek goddess, you honestly can't do better than Aphrodite's Rock (and its namesake beach). The mythical goddess is believed to have been "born" in Cyprus, and this idyllic pebble beach on the island certainly seems like the perfect place for a goddess of love and beauty to show up. It's also in a very accessible area close to hotels, restaurants, and the town of Agios Tychonas.
Some other beaches that are not only tourist friendly but have also earned the Blue Flag award for their cleanliness and environmental safety include Kafizis Beach and Laourou Beach in Peyia and Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, which is one of the most popular beaches in the country. Nissi is also known for being a great place for sports and activities, as well as having a bit of a party atmosphere during the high tourist season. If you're willing to put in the time and effort of getting there, check out The Blue Lagoon near Akama National Forest Park, which is beautiful but only accessible by boat or 4x4 (or any vehicle that can handle the rough terrain). Other more "hidden gem" places include Lara Beach near Peyia, which also requires an all-terrain vehicle, and Yiannakis Beach near Latsi (close to Akama National Forest Park and a great place to visit if you want to travel to the Baths of Aphrodite, a natural grotto inside the park).
Cyprus is home to beautiful ancient towns and historical sites
A trip to Cyprus is so much more than just relaxing by the ocean. You'll also discover several ancient sites and colorful coastal towns, much like the town of Marmaris in Turkey, another place to visit for an affordable Mediterranean vacation. Paphos is one of Cyprus' most popular spots to visit since the entire town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Kato Paphos Archaeological Park is a great place to start if you're looking for some beautiful mosaics and historical sites or a guided tour that digs into Cyprus' culture. Also in Paphos is the Tombs of the Kings, a huge necropolis of ancient tombs built between the third century B.C. through the third century A.D. If you are basing yourself in Paphos, a great day trip for outdoorsy travelers is Avakas Gorge, where you'll discover breathtaking canyons, blooming flowers, and some local wildlife (including mountain goats).
Limassol is also an excellent place to base yourself in Cyprus since it is the country's second-largest city and home to some major attractions like the medieval Limassol Castle. Additionally, the Old Town neighborhood is full of charming streets and delicious restaurants serving the local cuisine. Near Limassol, another must-see archeological site is the ruins of ancient Kourion, which features a large theater that is still used for performances. If you venture farther inland, traveling into the Troodos Mountains, you'll find quite a few beautiful mountain towns like Omodos, as well as some stunning natural attractions like Mount Olympus — though, notably, not the one from ancient Greek myth.