One Of Europe's Most Underrated Mediterranean Islands Has Golden Sand Beaches Without Crowds

When you're itching for a beach vacation, you should consider somewhere in the sunny Mediterranean for its soft sands and bright, blue ocean that are perfect for sunbathing and unplugging. But where can you go that's not overrun with crowds? If you're considering Greece, you could instead opt for the underrated country of Albania — but an even better option might be Cyprus. The small country just off the coasts of Lebanon and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea is known for its beautiful weather, gorgeous beaches, and fascinating towns and cultural sites — and all without the droves of other tourists you might find in the Greek islands.

One thing tourists should know is that Cyprus is divided into northern and southern regions. The north is technically the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and not quite as popular with tourists, and the south is simply the Republic of Cyprus (which has a majority population of Greek Cypriots). It is possible to travel between the two regions as long as you have the proper paperwork, but to fly directly to destinations in northern Cyprus, you must fly through Turkey. However, you can fly to southern Cyprus from many different international hubs, landing at either Larnaca International Airport or Paphos International Airport. Southern Cyprus welcomes roughly 4 million tourists a year, which means it is very tourist friendly while also being just off-the-beaten-path enough to avoid tons of other international travelers. Note that if you want to see a lot of the country on your trip, it is best to rent a car since public transit can be spotty, though be prepared to drive on the left side of the road.