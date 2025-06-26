This Common Insurance Mistake Has Left RV Owners With Sky-High Repair Bills (Here's How To Avoid It)

Hitting the road in a recreational vehicle (RV) could be the best vacation decision you make, whether you're taking a short trip or planning to travel by road indefinitely. RVing can be a convenient way to bring your home with you while you explore. Still, there's a lot to know about recreational vehicles and how to make the most of a trip, from following special RV rules for safe trips and knowing where you can bunk down for the night without risking getting a parking ticket.

Although convenient, it turns out that combining your sleeping and living quarters with your vehicle can complicate things when it comes to insurance. In fact, the wrong RV policy could add thousands of dollars — or more — to your next road trip. With some preparation, though, you can avoid sky-high repair bills and focus on enjoying your travels.

It's not just road hazards you have to worry about with an RV, whether you're driving a motorhome or towing a fifth wheel or travel trailer. Living in an RV can be dangerous, and even short trips can also involve risks. Camping, in general, comes with hazards such as cooking over open flames and exposure to wildlife, and the same applies to RVing. From mechanical failures to kitchen fires, any number of issues can crop up while you're on the road. A simple solution to managing those risks without draining your bank account is to purchase the right insurance policy — and read the fine print, too.