People Don't Talk About The Most Dangerous Parts Of RV Living

It's easy to idealize RV life. Hitting the open road, camping out amid natural wonders, all while bringing the comforts of home wherever you go — what's not to like? Well, quite a lot.

Although RV travelers escape the monotony of occupying a stationary abode, they still have to deal with headaches like burglaries, fire hazards, and pest infestation, not to mention additional concerns including confrontations with surly truckers, appliances going airborne, and the occasional bear attack. Before joining the legions of RV explorers, it's important to know just what dangers you face when living on the road, and how to avoid the perils of going mobile. This can make the difference between thoroughly enjoying the most stunning routes for a U.S. road trip, or enduring a long haul of pain on the asphalt.

This article is informed by memories of mishaps experienced firsthand during journeys in a camper van stretching from British Columbia to Chiapas and Tijuana to Washington, D.C.. That includes several weeks exploring the most underrated stops on Route 66. Observations from a year of living and working at a beachfront RV resort also came in handy here. Hopefully you won't have to learn these lessons the hard way.