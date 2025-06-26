North Dakota's Immaculate Lake Destination Is Packed With Waterfront Trails, Serene Swims, And Ample Campsites

Camping is the best way to make the most of a stay at Icelandic State Park, which features 136 modern sites with electricity and water, and affordable prices of $25 to $30 per night. There are also 10 primitive campsites that only cost $15 per night and are perfect for pitching a tent. Once you're kitted out with all the items you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat, your best bet for last-minute provisions like s'mores ingredients and hot dogs is the town of Cavalier, six miles to the west.

Grab a paddle board, canoe, or inflatable donut and spend a day on Lake Renwick. Icelandic State Park offers canoe and kayak rentals in the summer, which cost $32 for a half-day and $50 for a full day, at the time of writing. If a stand-up paddle board is more your style, rent one for $8 per hour or $50 for the entire day. There's also a boat ramp and a beach for swimming.

Bring your clubs along and hit the green at the nearby Cavalier Country Club, which hugs the southern shore of Lake Renwick and offers scenic golfing on a 9-hole course. The fun continues during the colder months, too. Icelandic State Park rents kicksleds for $15 per day, and the area's trails are fantastic for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.