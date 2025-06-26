North Dakota's Immaculate Lake Destination Is Packed With Waterfront Trails, Serene Swims, And Ample Campsites
North Dakota isn't short of parks that feel like stepping into Scandinavia and little cities with a hint of Danish charm, thanks to the Flickertail State's rich immigrant heritage. In the mid-19th century, European settlers began moving westward in search of affordable farmland and places to establish new communities. While this region has been home to Native American tribes like the Lakota, Assiniboine, Cheyenne, Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara since time immemorial, North Dakota's Icelandic State Park also holds the distinction of being one of state's earliest pioneer settlements. Today, it is a popular all-season destination renowned for its outdoor activities and natural beauty.
Icelandic State Park, a 90-minute drive north of Grand Forks and only two hours south of Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a remote treasure brimming with history, nature, and recreation. If 19th-century American history is up your alley, the park has a Pioneer Heritage Center and offers guided tours of its historic buildings. Beyond its historical roots, the park's main lake, Lake Renwick, attracts visitors for its serene trails along the water's edge and secluded campsites for total immersion in nature.
Hiking in Icelandic State Park
Icelandic State Park is an outdoor lover's oasis. It has over four miles of trails, and an additional three miles in the adjacent Gunlogson Nature Preserve, which spans 200 acres. Birders are in for a treat here, as this segment of the Tongue River provides a safe haven for rare species like the mourning warbler, western wood-pewee, northern waterthrush, pileated woodpecker, and more.
All of the trails are relatively easy, and most of them are very family-friendly at under a mile long. The Bluebird Trail is popular for spotting wildlife such as river otters and, as the name suggests, bluebirds. The Basswood and Shady Springs Trails guide you along the winding banks of the picturesque Tongue River, and the Heritage Trail will lead you past the park's reconstructed historic buildings, including Cranley School & Log Cabin and Gunlogson Homestead. Many trails link to a number of others, too, so you can plot your course in advance or see where the wind blows you. If you're looking for something a little lengthier, the 6.5-mile Cavalandic Trail stretches from the neighboring town of Cavalier to Icelandic State Park, and is suitable for both hiking and cycling.
Swim in Lake Renwick, then settle in at camp
Camping is the best way to make the most of a stay at Icelandic State Park, which features 136 modern sites with electricity and water, and affordable prices of $25 to $30 per night. There are also 10 primitive campsites that only cost $15 per night and are perfect for pitching a tent. Once you're kitted out with all the items you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat, your best bet for last-minute provisions like s'mores ingredients and hot dogs is the town of Cavalier, six miles to the west.
Grab a paddle board, canoe, or inflatable donut and spend a day on Lake Renwick. Icelandic State Park offers canoe and kayak rentals in the summer, which cost $32 for a half-day and $50 for a full day, at the time of writing. If a stand-up paddle board is more your style, rent one for $8 per hour or $50 for the entire day. There's also a boat ramp and a beach for swimming.
Bring your clubs along and hit the green at the nearby Cavalier Country Club, which hugs the southern shore of Lake Renwick and offers scenic golfing on a 9-hole course. The fun continues during the colder months, too. Icelandic State Park rents kicksleds for $15 per day, and the area's trails are fantastic for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.