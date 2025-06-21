The World's Busiest Museum Just Went On Strike To Protest Damaging, Unsustainable Overtourism

In a seemingly unplanned protest, the many working people who keep the Louvre running suddenly left their positions, effectively closing the museum temporarily. The strike left thousands who had already paid for tickets out of luck, prohibiting many from seeing the works of art they had traveled to witness — some coming in from across the globe. For many, a trip to the Louvre in Paris is a dream, the kind of experience that only comes around once in a lifetime. For those who work at this iconic museum, however, walking through its doors is a daily occurrence, and the crowds of people who flock there every day make their job an extremely difficult one.

The museum famously has an issue with overcrowding. Visitors to the Louvre are often encouraged to use the less popular entrance to avoid waiting in extremely long lines, but that doesn't save them from waiting for ages for a quick glimpse of its most famous work, the Mona Lisa. Around 20,000 people come every single day to get a look at da Vinci's most famous piece, and the result is an intense crowd that is not particularly conducive to appreciating the work. In fact, many savvy art lovers actually choose to skip the Mona Lisa altogether and opt to visit underrated alternatives like Vermeer's "The Lacemaker" or da Vinci's "Saint John the Baptist" instead.

While these tips for avoiding crowds in the Louvre may help individual tourists, they don't help museum employees deal with the absolutely staggering number of people who visit the museum. While the Louvre wasn't shut down for long, the issues that caused staff to strike continue. Without major changes, it may not be the last time visitors are turned away.