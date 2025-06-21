The World's Busiest Museum Just Went On Strike To Protest Damaging, Unsustainable Overtourism
In a seemingly unplanned protest, the many working people who keep the Louvre running suddenly left their positions, effectively closing the museum temporarily. The strike left thousands who had already paid for tickets out of luck, prohibiting many from seeing the works of art they had traveled to witness — some coming in from across the globe. For many, a trip to the Louvre in Paris is a dream, the kind of experience that only comes around once in a lifetime. For those who work at this iconic museum, however, walking through its doors is a daily occurrence, and the crowds of people who flock there every day make their job an extremely difficult one.
The museum famously has an issue with overcrowding. Visitors to the Louvre are often encouraged to use the less popular entrance to avoid waiting in extremely long lines, but that doesn't save them from waiting for ages for a quick glimpse of its most famous work, the Mona Lisa. Around 20,000 people come every single day to get a look at da Vinci's most famous piece, and the result is an intense crowd that is not particularly conducive to appreciating the work. In fact, many savvy art lovers actually choose to skip the Mona Lisa altogether and opt to visit underrated alternatives like Vermeer's "The Lacemaker" or da Vinci's "Saint John the Baptist" instead.
While these tips for avoiding crowds in the Louvre may help individual tourists, they don't help museum employees deal with the absolutely staggering number of people who visit the museum. While the Louvre wasn't shut down for long, the issues that caused staff to strike continue. Without major changes, it may not be the last time visitors are turned away.
How will the Louvre address ongoing issues?
With more than 8.7 million visitors in 2024, the Louvre might just be one of the most overtouristed places in Europe. The massive number of people who walk its galleries every day is taking a toll. As breathtaking as the Louvre is, experts associated with the museum have expressed that its facilities are outdated and, in some cases, actively falling apart. The place that houses some of the world's greatest masterpieces needs meticulous climate control, and unfortunately, that just doesn't seem to be the case at the moment. Everything from temperature fluctuation to actual water leaks has been causing issues for museum staff charged with keeping artwork safe. Museum workers have also described serious issues with understaffing, meaning that there are very few employees available to manage the crowds.
There are plans in place to renovate the museum. The Mona Lisa will be moved to an area where visitors can go to see it without crowding other galleries. This special area for the Mona Lisa is even supposed to require a separate ticket, diverting those who are just at the Louvre to see da Vinci's famous painting away from the rest of the museum. Additionally, a new entrance will be added to break up traffic, and the building will be renovated to improve facilities. Unfortunately, this plan is supposed to take another six years to complete, and for workers trying to keep the museum afloat, that can feel like a lifetime away. As front-of-house gallery attendant and visitor services agent, Sarah Sefian, notes, "Our teams are under pressure now. It's not just about the art — it's about the people protecting it."