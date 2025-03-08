Skip Lines For The Mona Lisa And Check Out These Underrated Alternatives During Your Louvre Visit

If you're like most travelers planning a trip to the Louvre, you are probably hoping to see the iconic "Mona Lisa." Painted by Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci, the "Mona Lisa" is often called the most famous painting of all time. The opportunity to see this legendary piece in person brings millions of visitors to the museum every year — but you might be better off visiting other beloved pieces, like "The Nike of Samothrace," "The Lacemaker," "Oath of the Horatii," "Grand Odalisque," or any of the other works by Da Vinci at the Louvre.

The popularity of the "Mona Lisa" means that there are extremely long lines to see it. Because the best time to show up at tourist hot spots is always first thing in the morning, you may have a better shot as soon as the Louvre opens, but usually, the best you can hope for is a glimpse of the subject's ambiguous smile between the heads of other excited visitors.

However, don't let this dissuade you from visiting the Louvre. It's one of the world's biggest museums, and you'd need to spend weeks wandering through its galleries to see everything on display. While the "Mona Lisa" may be hard to see, the Louvre is packed with incredible pieces by famous artists with no line at all that are well worth the price of admission. In fact, if you just turn around while waiting in line for the "Mona Lisa," you'll be face to face with "The Wedding at Cana" by Paolo Caliari, a gorgeous piece which happens to be the largest painting in the Louvre.