One Of The Most Affordable Destinations In Europe Is A Wildly Underrated, Awe-Inspiring Country

Think of Europe, and the mind immediately travels to breathtaking fairytale castles with art and lush gardens, found via winding countryside lanes, stunning beaches lapped by sublime cerulean waters, and cafe terraces echoing with the soundtrack of wine glasses chiming in celebration of a beautiful wine while a dozen languages braid together in fascinating harmony. And while Romania fits the bill, with fairytale castles, cafe culture, and beautiful Black Sea beaches, it's got something many of the others haven't: affordability. Indeed, travel website Trip.com works out that the daily cost for a trip to Romania can average as little as $40 a day.

While Romania's beaten path is somewhat untrodden for many, you should still consider deviating to the country's lesser-seen sides. The countryside teems with famous castles like Bran Castle, but others like Corvin Castle with its fairytale towers, and the storied 13th-century Poenari Castle are just as fascinating. Add to this a wealth of religious buildings, wonderful rewilding projects alive with wolves and bears, cosmopolitan cities, and exceptional mountain treks, and you have all the ingredients for a classic European itinerary for a fraction of the usual cost.

The best entry point into Romania is the Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport, around 11 miles north of Bucharest's city centre. There are multiple routes into the city, but the best is usually the train directly from the airport to Gara de Nord, in northern Bucharest. The train runs every 40 minutes and costs just 6 lei, a little over a dollar. If you're staying in the old town, you'll need to transfer to the subway or a bus, which shouldn't take much more than 25 minutes.