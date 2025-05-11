The Best Base For Exploring Romania Is A Wildly Affordable, Less-Touristy Fairytale Town In Forested Hills

Charming Brașov is painted in terracotta and old cobblestones across a forested slope of the Transylvanian Alps. While it's in the heart of Romania, you'll find it has more of an old-world Germanic aesthetic, a sharp contrast to Bucharest's striking Neoclassical and Art Nouveau architecture, an unsung city nicknamed the "Little Paris of the East." Indeed, Brașov's roots can be traced back to ancient times, but the town was founded in the 13th century when it was a Saxon colony. But the majority of its old town is from the 15th century, with fairytale watchtowers and ornate churches providing the more eye-catching sights.

Brașov's wonderful green location, set amongst the hills and forested peaks of Transylvania, makes it a perfect and affordable base from which to explore Romania, with the capital, Bucharest, close enough to travel by train. But equally, Brașov enjoys the distinction of being the closest major town to Romania's celebrity castle: the imposing Bran Castle, otherwise known as Dracula's Castle. So it's well placed for exploring the stunning castles and palaces of Romania's mountainous countryside.

While the closest international airport is Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport, 6 miles away, it has only a small collection of connections to European cities such as London and Cologne. A better option for most is to fly instead to Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport, and from there either travel the two hours by road, or take a direct train from Bucharest to Brașov, which takes around two and a half hours.