Settled Between Charleston And Myrtle Beach Is Little-Known Car-Free Island Perfect For A Quiet Getaway

There are a million things to do in South Carolina's tourist-friendly towns, like Charleston, with its world-famous, charming King Street, and Myrtle Beach, one of the top summer destinations of 2025. You could spend weeks in either one, without stopping for a rest. However, if you want to have a different sort of experience, learning about history, and getting a taste of a slower, more relaxing way of life, you may want to pay a visit to a small, inland island you may not have heard of. Around 80 miles from Charleston and 35 miles from Myrtle Beach, nestled between the Waccamaw and Grand Pee Dee Rivers, not far from Murrells Inlet, is Sandy Island. Covering around 12,000 acres, much of the island is owned by the Nature Conservancy, though you can visit today through a reserved tour.

This place has fewer than 100 residents, and most of them are the descendants of enslaved Africans from before the Civil War. It's a quiet spot, with no cars, and only one official tour company, run by Rommy Pyatt, who grew up there. Through his company, Tours de Sandy Island, you can set up guided hikes, see wildlife like coyotes, bobcats, feral hogs, deer, eagles, osprey, and the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, or try out some freshwater fishing, kayaking, and camping. One person on Reddit's r/southcarolina recommended the area saying, "Sandy Island — remote as HELL and only one place to stay that is an adventure in itself. Lady is a sweetheart and makes a killer southern dinner. I can't stress the extreme remoteness."