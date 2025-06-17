One Of America's Top Summer Destinations In 2025 Is An East Coast City Where Seafood Steals The Show

Often at Islands, we write about places where you can escape the crowds of hot spots, like Myrtle Beach, and find other pristine shorelines on South Carolina's coast. For this summer, however, we're saying: Join them!

TripAdvisor has officially released its 2025 Top Summer Travel Destinations — and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ranked in the top three domestic cities to visit. The travel company conducted its findings based on a survey of 2,800 respondents divided between six countries between March and April 2025. At the same time, they also looked at U.S., U.K., and Japanese consumer site behaviors between February and April 2025, searching for travelers planning to go on vacation in the summer months between June and August 2025.

With a lively boardwalk, fresh-caught seafood, and an iconic Shag dance scene, Myrtle Beach is having a moment. What's drawing everyone in? It's not only the rejuvenating stretch of water, but also the culinary delights stealing the show. Local eateries serve up everything from buttery lobster rolls to Lowcountry boils packed with shrimp and crab. Add in live music, beachfront clubs, and a strong family-friendly appeal, and Myrtle Beach makes a strong case for being the summer destination worth leaning into in 2025.