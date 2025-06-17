One Of America's Top Summer Destinations In 2025 Is An East Coast City Where Seafood Steals The Show
Often at Islands, we write about places where you can escape the crowds of hot spots, like Myrtle Beach, and find other pristine shorelines on South Carolina's coast. For this summer, however, we're saying: Join them!
TripAdvisor has officially released its 2025 Top Summer Travel Destinations — and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ranked in the top three domestic cities to visit. The travel company conducted its findings based on a survey of 2,800 respondents divided between six countries between March and April 2025. At the same time, they also looked at U.S., U.K., and Japanese consumer site behaviors between February and April 2025, searching for travelers planning to go on vacation in the summer months between June and August 2025.
With a lively boardwalk, fresh-caught seafood, and an iconic Shag dance scene, Myrtle Beach is having a moment. What's drawing everyone in? It's not only the rejuvenating stretch of water, but also the culinary delights stealing the show. Local eateries serve up everything from buttery lobster rolls to Lowcountry boils packed with shrimp and crab. Add in live music, beachfront clubs, and a strong family-friendly appeal, and Myrtle Beach makes a strong case for being the summer destination worth leaning into in 2025.
Why Myrtle Beach is worth the summer getaway
The shimmering coastlines and thrilling boardwalk are two of the main reasons why people go to Myrtle Beach. In fact, getting to say that you've ridden the Ferris wheel is pretty iconic. However, according to TripAdvisor's findings, Myrtle Beach State Park is the top travel experience in town. With 278 campsites in the area, you can spend nearly your whole weekend there. If you want to ditch the crowds but still want to be in the heart of it all, this is the place to pitch a tent.
That said, no Myrtle Beach getaway is complete without diving into the local seafood scene. The area is packed with everything from casual spots dishing out fried shrimp and hushpuppies to upscale restaurants serving fresh-caught flounder and scallops. Travelers on Reddit, for example, say places like Hook and Barrel, the Hot Fish Club, and Bimini's are by far supreme — and each one gives a different dining vibe. Whether you're camping under the stars or savoring seafood by the shore, Myrtle Beach doesn't just rank as a top summer destination, it's also bound to become one of your favorite memories.
Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas made TripAdvisor's No. 1 spot for domestic cities. After all, there's a good reason it's often dubbed the "Most Fun City In America" — a world-renowned tourist destination that has a bit of everything.