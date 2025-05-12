A Small Airport In South Carolina With Great Reviews Has Some Of The Lowest Average Fares In The State

Over the last three decades since the airport's opening, the facility has evolved its early structure into a state-of-the-art terminal for general aviation. Add the convenience to major Lowcountry cities and the extremely affordable airfares, and you have a worthy travel choice for flyers. Visitors are quick to compliment the functionality and design of the terminal itself, and are appreciative of the little things that make this airport work.

For example, the ticketing system and streamlined services like baggage claim make for quick entry and exit. Economy parking has rates as low as $10 a day, far less than the national average. Notably, guests comment on the quality of the TSA screening process and friendliness of the employees, which can often be an issue. MYR staff boasts short waits of 15 to 25 minutes or less to get through any security gate.

Paramount to the joy of flying through Myrtle Beach International Airport are the competitive airfare rates that save travelers money. Though it only has one terminal, MYR extends nonstop air service to 50+ destinations across the United States, with many rates lower than nearby airports in Charleston and larger southern hubs. Major carriers like Southwest, Delta, and United all fly out of MYR, as well as budget airlines like Allegiant and Frontier, with seriously competitive prices.