A Small Airport In South Carolina With Great Reviews Has Some Of The Lowest Average Fares In The State
There's no doubt that the stress of air travel is a toll we all pay at one point or another. It could be a missed connection or the checked bag that never arrives at your destination. Whatever shape or form, the lottery of unluckiness produces adversity, especially at the worst rated airports in North America. So when there's an opportunity to work an affordable airport experience into your travel plans, it's worth taking note. The Myrtle Beach International Airport is at the receiving end of this praise, voted America's best small airport in 2024 by USA Today.
Myrtle Beach has long been known as a southern U.S. vacation and golfing destination, and as the region grew an international airport became a necessity. What was originally the Myrtle Beach air force base was closed in 1992 to make way for a general aviation terminal. Since then, the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) has upgraded its ramps and facilities to create a modernized atmosphere for air travelers including South Carolina in their itineraries. The reviews are in, and this beach city destination is delivering a desirable air travel experience that won't hurt your wallet.
The little things make Myrtle Beach's airport experience the best
Over the last three decades since the airport's opening, the facility has evolved its early structure into a state-of-the-art terminal for general aviation. Add the convenience to major Lowcountry cities and the extremely affordable airfares, and you have a worthy travel choice for flyers. Visitors are quick to compliment the functionality and design of the terminal itself, and are appreciative of the little things that make this airport work.
For example, the ticketing system and streamlined services like baggage claim make for quick entry and exit. Economy parking has rates as low as $10 a day, far less than the national average. Notably, guests comment on the quality of the TSA screening process and friendliness of the employees, which can often be an issue. MYR staff boasts short waits of 15 to 25 minutes or less to get through any security gate.
Paramount to the joy of flying through Myrtle Beach International Airport are the competitive airfare rates that save travelers money. Though it only has one terminal, MYR extends nonstop air service to 50+ destinations across the United States, with many rates lower than nearby airports in Charleston and larger southern hubs. Major carriers like Southwest, Delta, and United all fly out of MYR, as well as budget airlines like Allegiant and Frontier, with seriously competitive prices.
MYR is setting the standard for small airport hospitality
After a breeze through what's hopefully a short line, the experience and charm begins to set in past security. The free Wi-Fi throughout the terminal keeps you connected and updated, while pet relief areas and quiet rooms help make every traveler in your party feel comfortable flying. A tropical motif gives a light and relaxed feel to the terminal, and there's shopping and dining if you have time to explore. Nacho Hippo Cantina Maxima comes recommended by travelers who have time to stop in for some tacos and a margarita, but if you're in a rush then fast food staples like Chick-fil-A and Steak 'n Shake also hit the spot. For one last ode to the Lowcountry beach vibes, Salt & Tide is the spot for a beer or glass of wine before your flight boards.
If you're arriving at MYR to begin a trip, it's time to explore the 60-mile stretch of coastline known as the "Grand Strand." This tropical sliver of coastline along the Atlantic is home to a variety of quiet coastal vacation spots and nearby uncrowded alternatives. As the "Golf Capital of the World," it boasts a jaw dropping selection of over 90 different golf courses, with options like Barefoot Resort and Grand Dunes that offer stay and play packages. The plethora of water parks and water sport rentals are popular with the kids, and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and pier are must stops for any trip. Myrtle Beach and its international airport prove that a great air travel experience can be the cornerstone of your next vacation.