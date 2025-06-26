The 'Maple Syrup Capital Of The World' Is A Gorgeous Canadian Getaway With Sweet Sugar Shack Snacks
So, you're going to Canada, eh? In addition to exploring gorgeous landscapes marked by jaw-dropping, iceberg-lined destinations on the coast and dreamy national parks featuring sea cliffs and moose-filled meadows, you'll want to satisfy your sweet tooth with some mouthwatering maple treats. Responsible for 70% of the world's maple syrup production, Canada is an ideal destination for sampling the delectable breakfast glaze in all its glory. What better place to plan a sweet retreat than the "Maple Syrup Capital of the World?"
Situated in eastern Canada, the province of Québec is the perfect place to savor the flavors of this beloved North American country. Filled to the brim with sugar shacks, maple syrup festivals, and historic landmarks, the charm-filled region offers a well-rounded buffet of attractions for maple-craving visitors. If you're planning to visit Canada, set your sights on — and prepare your taste buds for — Québec.
Sugar off in Québec City
If you're flying to Canada, you can land right in the heart of Québec at the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. For a leisurely 8-hour bus ride from New York City, hop on the Adirondack Trailways to Montréal, and complete the journey with a 4-hour bus ride to downtown Québec City. Boasting snowy magic in the winter and sun-kissed festivals in the summer, any time of year you choose to visit is the right time.
However, the best way to bite into the mapley goodness of Québec is by visiting a classic sugar shack in the spring. Traditionally housed in small, rustic log cabins, sugar shacks are the buildings in which maple sap is boiled down to produce syrup. In Canada, the "sugaring off" season commences from late February through April or early May. During this time, people gather in the sugar shacks to celebrate the sweetness of syrup season.
A popular sugar shack near Québec City is Le Relais des Pins. Located about a 20-minute drive from downtown, the delectable destination serves an all-you-can-eat feast of authentic Canadian cuisine featuring pea soup, ham, baked beans, and meat pie, and – naturally – mouthwatering maple taffy. Savor the warm, welcoming atmosphere while you dine to the tune of accordion serenades from local folk musicians. Another sweet spot to try is Érablière du Lac-Beauport (Lac-Beauport Maple Grove in English), a family-owned sugar shack set against an enchanting rural backdrop. a 30-minute drive north of Québec City with tours and a maple-themed museum.
Maple festivities in Montréal
Of course, Québec City isn't the only place to embrace the sugaring off season. Montréal – the vibrant capital city known for dining, nightlife, and bicycling — is the site of annual maple-themed festivals like the Cabane Panache, hosted at the Promenade Wellington, an open-air gathering space lined with picturesque sidewalks, quaint cafés, and restaurants. During the springtime festival (typically in late March), you can delight in vibrant festivities filled with live music, dancing, traditional Québec feasts, and plenty of maple treats.
For a taste of Québécois heritage, head to Sucrerie de la Montagne, just an hour outside of Montréal. Surrounded by 120 acres of centenarian maple trees, this sugar shack complex boasts charming log cabins housing a bakery, general store, dining area, and even accommodation for those looking to spend the night. Time your visit for spring to watch Canada's liquid gold being tapped and processed.
To sweeten your stay, book a room at Hotel Nelligan in Montréal. Set within four historic buildings dating back to the 1850s, the hotel is appointed with elegant suites and a gorgeous rooftop terrace with stunning views over the city.