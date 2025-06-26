The 'Maple Syrup Capital Of The World' Is A Gorgeous Canadian Getaway With Sweet Sugar Shack Snacks

If you're flying to Canada, you can land right in the heart of Québec at the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. For a leisurely 8-hour bus ride from New York City, hop on the Adirondack Trailways to Montréal, and complete the journey with a 4-hour bus ride to downtown Québec City. Boasting snowy magic in the winter and sun-kissed festivals in the summer, any time of year you choose to visit is the right time.

However, the best way to bite into the mapley goodness of Québec is by visiting a classic sugar shack in the spring. Traditionally housed in small, rustic log cabins, sugar shacks are the buildings in which maple sap is boiled down to produce syrup. In Canada, the "sugaring off" season commences from late February through April or early May. During this time, people gather in the sugar shacks to celebrate the sweetness of syrup season.

A popular sugar shack near Québec City is Le Relais des Pins. Located about a 20-minute drive from downtown, the delectable destination serves an all-you-can-eat feast of authentic Canadian cuisine featuring pea soup, ham, baked beans, and meat pie, and – naturally – mouthwatering maple taffy. Savor the warm, welcoming atmosphere while you dine to the tune of accordion serenades from local folk musicians. Another sweet spot to try is Érablière du Lac-Beauport (Lac-Beauport Maple Grove in English), a family-owned sugar shack set against an enchanting rural backdrop. a 30-minute drive north of Québec City with tours and a maple-themed museum.