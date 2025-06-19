Tourists Flock To Canada's Iceberg-Lined Destination On The Coast To Chase Rare, Jaw-Dropping Sights

When you think of icebergs, you probably think of Antarctica, Alaska, or the notorious 'berg that sank the ill-fated Titanic. However, one of the best places in the world to spot icebergs may surprise you: Canada. Yep, not only does Canada unexpectedly have the longest coastline in the world (along with remarkable beaches), it also has the famous Iceberg Alley.

Iceberg Alley is located off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, a maritime province on the eastern coast of Canada. The regular, seasonal arrival of these giant chunks of ice, originating from glaciers in Greenland or northern Canada, has given this 621-mile (1,000 km) stretch of coastline the distinctive moniker, attracting iceberg-hunting tourists every year to this remote corner. Iceberg Alley covers the southern tip of Labrador down to the southeast coast of the island of Newfoundland, where the icebergs migrate towards the open ocean. As one local points out, this is the icebergs' final act, "their 'swan song,' where they will ultimately melt off Newfoundland's shores" (via natgeo.com). The fleeting and unpredictable nature makes these incredible ice sculptures all the more captivating. The many charming villages along the coastline add to the attraction of Iceberg Alley, providing a cozy place to land. No two icebergs are the same, although many of them have the same source, calved from glaciers that are potentially thousands of years old. They also come in all shapes and sizes, some as tall as mountains, and in stunning shades of white and blue.

However, although the number of icebergs varies widely each year, the overall trend over the past five years has seen a decline in the number of 'bergs passing through Iceberg Alley. So, if this magnificent sight is on your bucket list (and it should be!), the sooner you get there the better.