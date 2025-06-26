One Of New York's Most Famed Beach Towns Is A Dreamy Bohemian Hamlet With World-Class Surf And Seafood
East of The Big Apple, many of New York's best stretches of sand and sea reside in the small coastal communities that comprise the Hamptons. Dotted with upscale seaside towns like Southampton and the sophisticatedly charming village of East Hampton, Long Island is lined with picturesque destinations that are ideal for beach-loving travelers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of New York City.
At the easternmost tip of Long Island is the hamlet of Montauk, a dreamy beach town whose sandy streets are lined with chic shops and delicious eateries. A leisurely rail ride away from Manhattan, Montauk offers a laid-back retreat from the concrete jungle, boasting bohemian charm mixed with plenty of surf-worthy spots, and some of the best seafood restaurants on the East Coast. With warm, sugar-white beaches and awe-inspiring parks, the famed coastal destination is perfect for a day trip or a long weekend getaway in the Hamptons. So, what are you waiting for? Meet your next dreamy New York beach vacation in Montauk.
Enjoy surfing and seafood in Montauk
A four-hour train ride from Grand Central Station, Montauk is situated at the end of the Long Island Rail Road line, making it a breeze to reach via public transit from New York City. Alternatively, you can fly into the Long Island Macarthur Airport (ISP), one of America's best small airports with great amenities and charm, which will land you about 70 miles west of the beautiful beach town, and take a leisurely drive along NY-27.
When you make it to Montauk, you'll be exposed to a paradise of surf-worthy spots. Hit the coast and hang 10 at Ditch Plains Beach — New York's "surf mecca" with iconic golden sands and consistent waves. This popular surfing destination boasts 2 miles of sandy shores and ideal tides for shredding. You can bring your own board or rent one at East End Surf Club, which also offers lessons from seasoned local surfers for all skill levels. If you're an experienced surfer, hang-ten at Turtle Cove, situated between Camp Hero and the picture-perfect Montauk Lighthouse. Accessible from sunrise to sunset, the beach's shallow reef is ideal for shortboarding with the most surfable swells in the summer months, particularly July.
After you've surfed up an appetite, grab a bite at one of Montauk's delicious seafood eateries. Most popular is Inlet Seafood Restaurant, a fisherman-owned dining spot with waterfront views of Block Island Sound, a scrumptious sushi menu, and a raw bar serving local clams and oysters. For downtown dining, sample global surfer cuisine at 668 The Gig Shack, served alongside delicious tunes from local musicians most nights of the week.
Where to sleep in Montauk
If you're staying a night or two, Montauk has an array of hotels to choose from, ranging from bohemian hideaways to historic luxury resorts. For a cozy and homey retreat near Ditch Plains Beach, nestle into a bungalow at 47 Ditch. A block from the beach, the dreamy retreat features sun-soaked seating areas, private outdoor showers, and patios with a grill and a fire pit, so you can live like a Long Island local for the weekend.
If you're longing for luxury and relaxation, check into Marram Montauk, a chic 96-room boutique resort near Shadmoor State Park. Sip up cocktails and seaside views in a private poolside cabana, and unwind in quiet, TV-free beachfront suites with balconies overlooking the ocean.
For a grandiose hilltop retreat, book your stay at Montauk Manor. Built in 1927, the historic Tudor Revival building boasts a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, a spa, tennis courts, and spacious apartment-style rooms set on 12 idyllic acres with panoramic views of the Atlantic.