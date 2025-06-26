One Of New York's Most Famed Beach Towns Is A Dreamy Bohemian Hamlet With World-Class Surf And Seafood

A four-hour train ride from Grand Central Station, Montauk is situated at the end of the Long Island Rail Road line, making it a breeze to reach via public transit from New York City. Alternatively, you can fly into the Long Island Macarthur Airport (ISP), one of America's best small airports with great amenities and charm, which will land you about 70 miles west of the beautiful beach town, and take a leisurely drive along NY-27.

When you make it to Montauk, you'll be exposed to a paradise of surf-worthy spots. Hit the coast and hang 10 at Ditch Plains Beach — New York's "surf mecca" with iconic golden sands and consistent waves. This popular surfing destination boasts 2 miles of sandy shores and ideal tides for shredding. You can bring your own board or rent one at East End Surf Club, which also offers lessons from seasoned local surfers for all skill levels. If you're an experienced surfer, hang-ten at Turtle Cove, situated between Camp Hero and the picture-perfect Montauk Lighthouse. Accessible from sunrise to sunset, the beach's shallow reef is ideal for shortboarding with the most surfable swells in the summer months, particularly July.

After you've surfed up an appetite, grab a bite at one of Montauk's delicious seafood eateries. Most popular is Inlet Seafood Restaurant, a fisherman-owned dining spot with waterfront views of Block Island Sound, a scrumptious sushi menu, and a raw bar serving local clams and oysters. For downtown dining, sample global surfer cuisine at 668 The Gig Shack, served alongside delicious tunes from local musicians most nights of the week.