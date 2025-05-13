A Secret Seattle Beach Offers A Beautiful, Uncrowded Stretch Of Pebbly, Scenic Coast To Explore
Seattle isn't exactly what you would call a sun-filled city. The number of completely sunny days in a year comes in at well below 100, with about 160 rainy days. There's no wonder then that Seattle's shores light up during the summer months, with residents eager to take advantage of bright, sunlit days while they can. (Seattle is also often crowded during summer holidays thanks to the lovely weather.) Whether it's the lively scene at Alki Beach, where bikers and bladers crisscross the boardwalk, the family-friendly beachfront paradises like Lincoln Park, or the eccentric shops and eateries of Fremont, Seattle's shores have a lot to offer.
Road End Beach in Yarrow Point offers a peaceful retreat for those seeking tranquility, its serene atmosphere bolstered by the quiet, residential neighborhood it borders. The small community houses beautiful outdoor spaces like Wetherill Nature Preserve and the Points Loop Trail system. Road End Beach faces a tree-lined shore and borders the calm waters of Lake Washington. A long boardwalk leads you from the pebbly shore to the lake's refreshing depths, and installed pool ladders offer the chance to enter safely and at your own pace.
Things to do at Road End Beach
Road End Beach is accessible to the public, so going there isn't crashing a private party or anything like that. The charming locale does lend to a sensation that you've been let in on a secret, however, and the tidy lawns and well-manicured shrubberies that line the shore make it feel even more special. The surrounding garden-scape is perfect for setting up a picnic, simply taking a stroll along flower-lined paths, or walking your dog. Make sure dogs are kept on a leash though, especially if there are swimmers present.
While the lake's water has been said to be bracingly cold, people still brave the invigorating (to put it nicely) temperatures and go for a plunge. The calm water is ideal for fishing, paddling, or kayaking, and a pair of conveniently placed benches at the dock's end provide the perfect vantage point to gaze at the lake and watch passing boats and birds. Stay until sunset and you can admire the view as the sun sinks below Lake Washington's horizon.
As the park opens at 5:30 a.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m., there is ample time to enjoy the pretty scene. There are no public facilities or eateries at the beach though, so make sure to come prepared and bring any refreshments you may desire.
Rules and Regulations at Road End Beach
Rules and regulations are pretty strict at Road End Beach, and carry fairly hefty fines if not followed to the letter. Many of these rules are related to safety, such as prohibiting diving from, or running on, the pier. Alcoholic beverages are also not allowed, nor are fire-related activities such as barbecuing.
Other ordinances are geared toward maintaining the pristine and idyllic vibe at the beach, so skateboarding, rollerblading, and cycling are not allowed beyond the paved end of the street that leads to the beach. There's a zero-tolerance policy for unreasonably loud sounds, whether it's from humans or any other source, and docking boats other than to pick up or drop off passengers is also prohibited. Failure to comply with these rules incurs a $500 fine (so you might want to avoid bringing that speaker to the beach).
When arriving at Road End Beach, keep in mind that there may not be parking nearby. You may need to find a spot somewhere in the neighborhood. Some of the available parking is limited to 3-hour windows, so keep that in mind as well, if you are planning to stay for a while. Access to the beach is at the end of NE 47th Street, off Yarrow Point Road.