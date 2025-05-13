A Secret Seattle Beach Offers A Beautiful, Uncrowded Stretch Of Pebbly, Scenic Coast To Explore

Road End Beach is accessible to the public, so going there isn't crashing a private party or anything like that. The charming locale does lend to a sensation that you've been let in on a secret, however, and the tidy lawns and well-manicured shrubberies that line the shore make it feel even more special. The surrounding garden-scape is perfect for setting up a picnic, simply taking a stroll along flower-lined paths, or walking your dog. Make sure dogs are kept on a leash though, especially if there are swimmers present.

While the lake's water has been said to be bracingly cold, people still brave the invigorating (to put it nicely) temperatures and go for a plunge. The calm water is ideal for fishing, paddling, or kayaking, and a pair of conveniently placed benches at the dock's end provide the perfect vantage point to gaze at the lake and watch passing boats and birds. Stay until sunset and you can admire the view as the sun sinks below Lake Washington's horizon.

As the park opens at 5:30 a.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m., there is ample time to enjoy the pretty scene. There are no public facilities or eateries at the beach though, so make sure to come prepared and bring any refreshments you may desire.