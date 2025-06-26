The World's Most Disappointing Tourist Attraction In 2025 Is A Disney Theme Park Knock-Off In Europe

At a glance, Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire, England, looks like a sprawling, family-friendly theme park with little reason to not recommend it. It's massive at 550 acres, gets over 2 million visitors a year, seems well organized from a bird's-eye perspective (with hotels and parking on one side and 40 Disney-inspired rides and attractions on the other side), and even contains a fortress-like estate owned by the same noble family from 1412 to 1924. What's not to like? Judging by an overall negative review percentage of 49.4%, per Radical Storage, quite a lot — or at least a few specific things. According to Radical Storage's findings, reviewers are most likely to criticize the park's relatively low value for the price, along with poor customer service.

Tripadvisor also has 2,630 one-star reviews out of 24,496 (at the time of writing), or 10.7%. Trustpilot, meanwhile, has a brutal 61% percent one-star reviews. All in all, Alton Towers is the worst-reviewed theme park in the world. Looking at a sample of negative reviews on Tripadvisor — some of which are blisteringly excoriating — guests tend to criticize Alton Towers' poor accessibility for disabled people, dirty hotel rooms, food and drink options, and confusing ticketing structure. A few people here and there complain about long wait times or certain rides not being open, but even many of those guests frame their complaints in terms of treatment of individuals with disabilities, especially children. On top of all of the above, reviews also condemn park staff for unhelpful or rude treatment. Tripadvisor user @wozza74 succinctly bundles together several such complaints in their review, describing how they told staff that their son couldn't stand in line for longer than five minutes due to a health condition. Park staff reportedly responded, "He will have to manage and it's only 15 minutes."