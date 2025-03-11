One Of Europe's Most-Visited Theme Parks Is Among The World's Oldest And It's A Fantastic Magic Wonderland

Situated in the town of Kaatsheuvel in southern Netherlands lies the internationally known and enchanting themed land of Efteling. The park bills itself as a "World of Wonders," and it is exactly that. Every year, it draws visitors young and old to its living folklore, thrilling rides, miniature worlds, and exciting spectacles. It is also one of the 12 highest-rated theme parks in Europe and the largest one in the Netherlands.

The park has welcomed over 100 million visitors to explore its 160 acres of land since 1952. Initially opening with the Fairytale Forest as the primary attraction, Efteling expanded over the years, developing two friendly hosts, Pardoes and Pardijntje, along with a variety of charming and mystical mascots (called "Efteling bewoners", meaning inhabitants). It launched roller coasters, dark rides, carousels, water adventures, and other rides. Plus, it added a number of amenities to further attract tourists, including the Efteling Hotel, the Games Gallery, a seasonal ice rink, a golf park, and a variety of snack stalls and restaurants. The park also won the 1971 Pomme d'Or (Golden Apple), a prestigious annual award recognizing efforts to promote tourism in a local area.

But besides its many accolades, the main draw to this enchanting wonderland is still its original focus on fairytales and visitors' connection to them. Efteling shares its story as such: "So, to truly understand the appeal of Efteling, we must try to understand the magical nature of fairytales ... They speak directly to your heart and appeal to your imagination ... Fairytales awaken the child in us and everything that entails: open-mindedness, curiosity, connecting with nature and our imagination" (via Efteling). So awaken your own inner child — pay a visit to this fantastical wonderland to experience the fairytale magic and to connect with nostalgic tales of yore.