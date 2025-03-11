One Of Europe's Most-Visited Theme Parks Is Among The World's Oldest And It's A Fantastic Magic Wonderland
Situated in the town of Kaatsheuvel in southern Netherlands lies the internationally known and enchanting themed land of Efteling. The park bills itself as a "World of Wonders," and it is exactly that. Every year, it draws visitors young and old to its living folklore, thrilling rides, miniature worlds, and exciting spectacles. It is also one of the 12 highest-rated theme parks in Europe and the largest one in the Netherlands.
The park has welcomed over 100 million visitors to explore its 160 acres of land since 1952. Initially opening with the Fairytale Forest as the primary attraction, Efteling expanded over the years, developing two friendly hosts, Pardoes and Pardijntje, along with a variety of charming and mystical mascots (called "Efteling bewoners", meaning inhabitants). It launched roller coasters, dark rides, carousels, water adventures, and other rides. Plus, it added a number of amenities to further attract tourists, including the Efteling Hotel, the Games Gallery, a seasonal ice rink, a golf park, and a variety of snack stalls and restaurants. The park also won the 1971 Pomme d'Or (Golden Apple), a prestigious annual award recognizing efforts to promote tourism in a local area.
But besides its many accolades, the main draw to this enchanting wonderland is still its original focus on fairytales and visitors' connection to them. Efteling shares its story as such: "So, to truly understand the appeal of Efteling, we must try to understand the magical nature of fairytales ... They speak directly to your heart and appeal to your imagination ... Fairytales awaken the child in us and everything that entails: open-mindedness, curiosity, connecting with nature and our imagination" (via Efteling). So awaken your own inner child — pay a visit to this fantastical wonderland to experience the fairytale magic and to connect with nostalgic tales of yore.
The best attractions at Efteling theme park
To start your day, enter through the grand House of the Five Senses. Make your way into the Fairytale Forest for an enchanting, family-friendly experience of the most famous stories in history. Discover Little Red Riding Hood's grandmother's house and explore the forest where the terrible Kobold, king of trolls, resides. Wander through the Chinese emperor's palace and his nightingale's gardens, and hear the tale of the little mermaid princess.
For an adrenaline rush, hop on one of the coasters. The Baron 1898 dive coaster is one of the best, dropping you down a mineshaft at 56 mph, while the aptly named Python is a serpentine steel coaster that takes you through exhilarating twists and turns. The Thai temple-themed Pagode is much less terrifying and gives you breathtaking aerial views of Efteling from a height of almost 150 feet. There are also several dark rides to try (some are not suitable for very young children). Explore mysterious rooms and secret corridors on a royal ride through Symbolica, the fantasy palace, or watch an enchanted forest slowly come to life on Droomvlucht. If you're brave enough, take in the Danse Macabre spectacle, both an immersive, sensory-stimulating performance and a haunting ride that will chill you to the bone. Interestingly, while the park offers single-rider lines (which you can join to get on rides more quickly), it doesn't have the fast-pass option provided at most amusement parks. This is so that all ticket-holders enjoy the same experience.
Finally, take a break from the rides for some much-needed nourishment. Housed in a charming Art Nouveau building, 't Poffertje serves up delicious small pancakes, a Dutch specialty, and freshly brewed coffee. Wapen van Raveleijn, a medieval-themed restaurant, offers a three-hour dining experience where you can participate in a victory celebration while enjoying a high-quality, three-course meal.
Planning your trip to Efteling and the Netherlands
At the time of this writing, a flexible entrance ticket is around $57 (and less for one with a specific entry date), with parking costing an extra $16. Children aged 3 and under are admitted for free. Efteling is open year-round, with varying hours of operation dependent on the day and season, but typically with longer hours during the warmer months. Check Efteling's website for the most up-to-date information on opening hours, attractions that are closed for the day, and special promotions being offered.
To stay overnight, you have three excellent options (with a fourth, the Efteling Grand Hotel, scheduled to open in the summer of 2025). Efteling Loonsche Land is a short walk from the park, on the edge of a serene nature reserve amidst a beautiful forest. Efteling Bosrijk offers gorgeous lakeside houses (some with their own sauna) in the woodlands for a comfortable, homey stay. The classic, castle-esque Efteling Hotel is just five minutes from the park's exclusive guest entrance. You'll have access to the indoor swimming pool, and you can wind down in a spacious, themed suite so that your adventure in a fantasyland doesn't end when you leave the park's gates.
If you're flying into Amsterdam, you'll land at Schiphol Airport (AMS), an hour and 15 minutes away by car and around two hours by public transport. Staying in the capital will give you more accommodations to choose from. For the most luxurious, unique, and top-rated options, check out this list of the ten best hotels in Amsterdam. And if you can't get enough of magical themed parks and want to experience even more enchantment, you're just a two-hour drive from Phantasialand, an immersive dream-like world in western Germany with record-breaking rides.