Slovenia's Most Charming Farm Restaurants Offer A Rustic, Traditional Experience Amid Stunning Scenery

There's tasting the terroir of a new place, and then there's completely immersing yourself in it. Think juniper brandy fermented in the building in which you're dining, perhaps not far from where the prosciutto is curing, or honey ice cream made from the on-site hive. Dining at a charming farm restaurant in the Slovenian countryside offers a rustic, traditional experience amid stunning scenery.

Why Slovenia? Even travel expert Rick Steves has called the overlooked country one of Europe's most unexpected charmers. That's due in large part to its location bordering Italy, Austria, Hungary, and Croatia, with cultural influences from them all. The travel expert is a fan of the cuisine, specifically noting that the irresistible desserts like fluffy kremna rezina are "reason enough" to make a trip. Slovenia's gastronomy is best sampled in its place of origin, and there are plenty of tourist farms, or turisticna kmetija, at which to do so.

One of the best areas to sample the quiet life is the Karst Plateau, in Slovenia's southwestern region, kissing Italy. In the area, also simply known as Karst, agritourism is alive and well. There are many places that not only feed guests the best of the farm but also allow them to stay in comfortable lodging, too. And it's less than a 50-minute drive from the capital city of Ljubljana. But then again, nothing in Slovenia is terribly far from central Ljubljana since the entire country is roughly the size of Massachusetts.