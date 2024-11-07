The City In The Heart Of Europe That Remains A Relatively Undiscovered Delight, Per Rick Steves

Is Ljubljana on your European itinerary? It should be, according to Rick Steves. Ljubljana is the capital of Slovenia, a small Slavic nation and one of Europe's most unexpected charmers nestled between Italy to the west, Austria to the north, Croatia to the south, and Hungary to the east. A mix of German, Mediterranean, and Slavic culture, Ljubljana is an inviting blend of easygoing, small city life with a buzz of cafes, markets, and nightlife.

Advertisement

The city is conveniently located in the heart of Slovenia, a country that is slightly smaller than New Jersey but has only 2,133,000 people compared to the Garden State's 9,290,841. A low birth rate goes some way to explaining Slovenia's small populace, but the beautiful (though uninhabitable) mountains here also keep the nation's population density low.

The Julian Alps are within easy reach of Ljubljana, and among them is some of Slovenia's prettiest scenery. Areas here like the Logar Valley are as stunning as any in the Alps, with deep green valleys set against awesome snowy peaks and punctuated with quaint farming villages. About 62 miles west of the Logar Valley is Lake Bled, a magnificent glacial lake with a leafy island at its core that's home to the medieval Church of Mary the Queen. For something different, consider sticking to the city to better get to know one of Europe's safest and most welcoming countries.

Advertisement