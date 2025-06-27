Minnesota's Bustling Summer Getaway Is A Lake-Filled City With Funky Festivals, A Lively Main Street, And Charm
In Minnesota, summer is synonymous with spending time at the lake. From Lake Superior along the state's North Shore to the Chain of Lakes in Minneapolis, you're never far from a body of water in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. That's especially true in Detroit Lakes, a lively small town in northwestern Minnesota that boasts 400 of them within 25 miles of the city. Located in the heart of Minnesota's lake country, the population of this region swells every summer with both tourists and seasonal residents escaping the Twin Cities metro and other Midwest cities to head to their cabins and lake homes.
There's plenty of fun to be had in Detroit Lakes, both on and off the water. The city is perhaps best known as the home of WE Fest, a massive country music and camping festival that takes place every August. It's one of several festivals and attractions that bring people to Detroit Lakes. The city's charming downtown has great shopping, public art, and lakeside dining establishments with live music. The many resorts in the region have even more opportunities for dining and outdoor recreation.
Detroit Lakes is a great stop on any Midwest road trip, as Minnesota has some of the safest roads in America. If you have to fly, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — widely recognized as North America's best airport — is the closest major hub for air travel. From there, it's about a 3.5-hour drive northwest to Detroit Lakes. In an area with this many lakes, you'll want to stay somewhere close to or on the water. The Holiday Inn right on the town's namesake lake has its own dock and offers boat rentals. Families might prefer to rent a cabin at a lakeside retreat like Fair Hills Resort on Pelican Lake for easy access to the beach and amenities like a golf course and on-site restaurants.
Explore the outdoors in Detroit Lakes
With as many lakes as Detroit Lakes has, spending time on the water is a must. Rent a pontoon boat, kayak, or paddleboard from a place like the Detroit Lake Marina or J&K Marine. Many hotels, resorts, and campgrounds in the area also offer rentals. Or spend the afternoon tubing on the Otter Tail River. You can book a two-hour ride from K & K Tubing, Inc. Northern Minnesota is also a haven for fishing. Aspiring anglers can go out with a local fishing guide or pick up a pole and some bait in town.
Off the water, Detroit Lakes Mountain Recreation Area is a popular spot for mountain biking in the summer. To experience more of Detroit Lakes' stunning natural landscapes, take a hike on one of the many trails in the area. This region has a mix of prairie and forest, which means it attracts all kinds of birds — and serious bird-watchers. Thousands flock to Detroit Lakes every May for the Festival of Birds, which takes place during the spring migration. If you can't visit during that time, the nearby Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge and the Hamden Slough National Wildlife Refuge are great places to go bird-watching. A portion of the North Country Scenic Trail, which traverses the northern part of the U.S. from Vermont to North Dakota, also goes through the region and is open to hikers.
The best things to do and see in Detroit Lakes
Even if you're not big on the outdoors, Detroit Lakes has lots to offer in the way of entertainment. One of the region's biggest attractions, the Shady Hollow Flea Market, is a must-stop on summer weekends. With 100 vendors spread across 3.5 acres, you can spend hours combing through a treasure trove of antiques, vintage goods, locally made products, and home decor. Indulge in some more shopping along the city's historic main street. There, you can shop trendy boutiques like Leela and Lavender, gift stores like Red Willow, and the independent bookstore, Bluebird Books. There's also the Street Faire at the Lakes, a buzzy market for local art and music that takes over the city's downtown the weekend after Memorial Day each year.
For an activity the whole family can partake in, head out on a "troll hunt" to find all six massive troll sculptures by world-renowned Danish artist Thomas Dambo scattered throughout the Detroit Lakes region. The artist's Minnesota exhibition, which includes a 36-foot-tall troll sculpture that's his largest to date, was recently named by TIME Magazine as one of the World's Greatest Places of 2025. But it's not the only public art you'll find in Detroit Lakes. You can also keep an eye out for the 150 sailboat sculptures and brightly colored murals that are on display throughout the city.
Detroit Lakes prides itself as a fun, party-loving city, especially in the summertime. The city has many bars and restaurants located right on the water. Hub 41, Lakeside Tavern and Brewery, and El Loro are great places to grab a drink or a bite to eat. But no trip to Minnesota's lakes country would be complete without a stop at Minnesota's most popular beach bar, Zorbaz. This self-described Mexican-pizza joint has 11 locations across the state. Between the massive patio overlooking the lake, live entertainment, and mouth-watering food, you're almost guaranteed to have a good time.