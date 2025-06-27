Minnesota's Bustling Summer Getaway Is A Lake-Filled City With Funky Festivals, A Lively Main Street, And Charm

In Minnesota, summer is synonymous with spending time at the lake. From Lake Superior along the state's North Shore to the Chain of Lakes in Minneapolis, you're never far from a body of water in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. That's especially true in Detroit Lakes, a lively small town in northwestern Minnesota that boasts 400 of them within 25 miles of the city. Located in the heart of Minnesota's lake country, the population of this region swells every summer with both tourists and seasonal residents escaping the Twin Cities metro and other Midwest cities to head to their cabins and lake homes.

There's plenty of fun to be had in Detroit Lakes, both on and off the water. The city is perhaps best known as the home of WE Fest, a massive country music and camping festival that takes place every August. It's one of several festivals and attractions that bring people to Detroit Lakes. The city's charming downtown has great shopping, public art, and lakeside dining establishments with live music. The many resorts in the region have even more opportunities for dining and outdoor recreation.

Detroit Lakes is a great stop on any Midwest road trip, as Minnesota has some of the safest roads in America. If you have to fly, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — widely recognized as North America's best airport — is the closest major hub for air travel. From there, it's about a 3.5-hour drive northwest to Detroit Lakes. In an area with this many lakes, you'll want to stay somewhere close to or on the water. The Holiday Inn right on the town's namesake lake has its own dock and offers boat rentals. Families might prefer to rent a cabin at a lakeside retreat like Fair Hills Resort on Pelican Lake for easy access to the beach and amenities like a golf course and on-site restaurants.