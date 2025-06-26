Spain's 'Little Havana' Is A Secret Paradise With Unspoiled Beaches And Caribbean Carnival Spirit

On Spain's southern coast, the sun shines brightly for more than 300 days a year. A lengthy beachfront promenade with vibrant historical buildings serving as a colorful backdrop make travelers do a double take when visiting Cádiz. The capital city of the province of Cádiz, the city's striking resemblance to the Cuban capital has earned it the moniker of Spain's "Little Havana."

From sprawling white sand beaches, festivities, and celebrations that rival a Caribbean carnival, to an accent that sounds similar to their Cuban counterparts, these elements blend enough similarities to Cuban culture to make you forget where you actually are. An ancient port city in Andalucía (or sometimes Andalusia), Cádiz is the oldest city in Western Europe (and the oldest city in Spain that's a pure, coastal paradise). Its southernmost location made it quite appealing to many cultures, with Romans, Greeks, Phoenicians, and Arabs all spending time there.

To get to Cádiz, you will need a car to explore the city, surrounding beaches, and neighboring towns. Spain is one of the best countries for road trips and its an easy drive from another vibrant, must-visit Spanish city like Sevilla (a little over an hour away). While the closest airport is the Jerez Airport, which is 30 minutes away by car, the Sevilla Airport (SVQ) is bigger and likely has more international flight options (also a little over an hour away).