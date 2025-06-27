Connecticut's Unique Trail With Giant Boulders And Untraditional Caves Is An Impressive One-Of-A-Kind Hike
Part of the thrill that comes with tackling new hiking trails is uncovering what hidden features or exotic flora and fauna the area might have to offer. Some trails lead to incredible vistas stretching across miles of mountaintops, while others go deep into the forest revealing gorgeous waterfalls only visible to those who make the journey.
And then there are the trails with more unique — or perhaps even confusing — features such as The Indian Council Caves Trail in northern Connecticut. Located near the quiet town of Barkhamsted, this trail leads to a rock formation that's not really a cave and doesn't really have a connection to Native Americans. But the history and stories surrounding the area are fun fodder to debate while hiking through these peaceful, mossy woods.
Cave or not, Indian Council Cave Trail is worth the hike
Most people probably think of a cave as an underground dwelling. However, The Indian Council Caves are simply giant rocks that are piled on top of each other above ground. So while the house-sized stones do have plenty of intriguing crevasses, narrow passageways, and dark pockets to explore, some argue that these are not actually caves. "I'm not going to get into our fine state's habit of naming boulder jumbles and overhanging cliffs "caves," jokes one resident on the Connecticut Museum Quest (CTMQ) website. "It's what we do and what we've always done and we're gonna keep doing it, goshdarnit." Cave or not, locals say to make sure you keep an eye on any curious little hikers you have with you since it would be easy for them to get stuck between the rocks.
The trail's name also infers a connection to Indigenous assemblies. The massive boulders sit within the Tunxis State Forest which was once inhabited by the Tunxis Tribe. These Natives were also known as the "Farmington Indians" because of the nearby river of the same name. In fact, the tribe's name comes from the Tunxis word, "Wuttanshau," meaning "the point where the river bends." However, there is no documentation that proves tribal councils were actually held at this rock formation.
Make the most of your time on Connecticut's Tunxis Trail
But despite its misleading label, the 4.4 mile out-and-back Indian Council Cave Trail is still considered a great hike. "I've lived in CT almost all my life and have been hiking here for decades," wrote one enthusiast on her website, Early Bird on the Trail. "I've done it multiple times, and it's truly beautiful in any season!" The trail can be accessed off of Route 219 just west of Barkhamsted, or you can opt for an easier hike to the caves by hopping on at Legeyt Road off Route 179.
If you want to extend the hike, go another mile and a half beyond the rocks and you'll get rewarded with breathtaking views atop Pine Mountain. If waterfalls are more your style, head three miles north to Enders State Forest where you'll discover five majestic waterfalls in a single mile. For the diehards, try hiking the entire Tunxis Trail that stretches 35 miles from Bristol to the Massachusetts border.
Due to the roots and rocks found in this region, you'll want to make sure you protect your feet with quality hiking footwear. And if you're hiking solo, there are ways to ensure you keep yourself safe while out on the trail. As far as getting lost, the risk is pretty low thanks to Connecticut's well-marked blue-blazed trail system that's been guiding hikers since it started in 1929.