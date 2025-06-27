Connecticut's Unique Trail With Giant Boulders And Untraditional Caves Is An Impressive One-Of-A-Kind Hike

Most people probably think of a cave as an underground dwelling. However, The Indian Council Caves are simply giant rocks that are piled on top of each other above ground. So while the house-sized stones do have plenty of intriguing crevasses, narrow passageways, and dark pockets to explore, some argue that these are not actually caves. "I'm not going to get into our fine state's habit of naming boulder jumbles and overhanging cliffs "caves," jokes one resident on the Connecticut Museum Quest (CTMQ) website. "It's what we do and what we've always done and we're gonna keep doing it, goshdarnit." Cave or not, locals say to make sure you keep an eye on any curious little hikers you have with you since it would be easy for them to get stuck between the rocks.

The trail's name also infers a connection to Indigenous assemblies. The massive boulders sit within the Tunxis State Forest which was once inhabited by the Tunxis Tribe. These Natives were also known as the "Farmington Indians" because of the nearby river of the same name. In fact, the tribe's name comes from the Tunxis word, "Wuttanshau," meaning "the point where the river bends." However, there is no documentation that proves tribal councils were actually held at this rock formation.