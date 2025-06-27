America's Largest Magic Museum In Michigan Offers Iconic Illusions And The Secrets Of Stagecraft

The words "secret" and "magic" often go hand in hand. Magicians are expected to never reveal their tricks, and even the most clever audiences like to suspend their disbelief every now and then. Along with slot machines, magic shows are part of what makes Las Vegas so popular — there are tons of top-rated ones you can't miss on your next Sin City trip. And Disney World's Magic Kingdom is one of its most well-known theme parks. But sometimes, a look behind the curtain can be just as exciting. That's certainly the case at the American Museum of Magic, the country's largest magic museum, housed in a historic 19th-century building in Marshall, Michigan.

The museum was founded in the late 1970s when author and historian Robert Lund opened his private collection of magical memorabilia to the public. There are two floors, and notable artifacts include a 16th-century book called "The Discoverie of Witchcraft," props once used by Harry Houdini create his iconic illusions, and plenty of old-fashioned show posters. Although you're welcome to wander the museum on your own, there are also docent-led tours available, which one TripAdvisor reviewer highly recommends, writing, "You will learn a great deal more by having a guided tour."

Adult admission costs $10, and tickets for children under 12 are $5. The museum is open to the public from April through October, and hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, by appointment only on Wednesdays.