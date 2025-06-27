America's Largest Magic Museum In Michigan Offers Iconic Illusions And The Secrets Of Stagecraft
The words "secret" and "magic" often go hand in hand. Magicians are expected to never reveal their tricks, and even the most clever audiences like to suspend their disbelief every now and then. Along with slot machines, magic shows are part of what makes Las Vegas so popular — there are tons of top-rated ones you can't miss on your next Sin City trip. And Disney World's Magic Kingdom is one of its most well-known theme parks. But sometimes, a look behind the curtain can be just as exciting. That's certainly the case at the American Museum of Magic, the country's largest magic museum, housed in a historic 19th-century building in Marshall, Michigan.
The museum was founded in the late 1970s when author and historian Robert Lund opened his private collection of magical memorabilia to the public. There are two floors, and notable artifacts include a 16th-century book called "The Discoverie of Witchcraft," props once used by Harry Houdini create his iconic illusions, and plenty of old-fashioned show posters. Although you're welcome to wander the museum on your own, there are also docent-led tours available, which one TripAdvisor reviewer highly recommends, writing, "You will learn a great deal more by having a guided tour."
Adult admission costs $10, and tickets for children under 12 are $5. The museum is open to the public from April through October, and hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, by appointment only on Wednesdays.
Annual events and overnight stays at the American Museum of Magic
Along with its stage props, the American Museum of Magic is known for its summer classes, magic shows, and visiting lecturers. Kids learn tricks at the museum's day-long Magic Workshop in July, and — if you schedule your visit for a Saturday at 2 p.m. — you can attend a free magic show with the price of admission. There's also an annual speaker series, which is free for members and $20 for non-members. Just be sure to register in advance to secure tickets.
With a year-round population of fewer than 7,000, per the U.S. Census Bureau, Marshall, Michigan, is often overlooked despite its one-of-a-kind magic museum. The nearest commercial airport is in Kalamazoo, about half an hour away, but some prefer to fly into Lansing's airport, only 50 miles from Marshall via Interstate 69, or Grand Rapids, 65 miles away. Then there's Detroit — about 90 miles away —which just so happens to be where Harry Houdini performed his last show. That may be why the museum's founder, Robert Lund, was able to acquire so many of the escape artist's props.
Public transit to Calhoun County from Michigan's larger cities is somewhat limited, so you'll want to rent a car if you're flying in. If you plan to stay the night in Marshall, check out the National House Inn, which is just down the street from the American Museum of Magic. It's known for its quaint rooms, which go for between $140 and $210 a night, and views overlooking Fountain Circle.
Other attractions down the street from the museum
Marshall is known for its walkable downtown, with many more attractions just a few blocks from the American Museum of Magic. Gothic, Victorian, and Italianate-style homes with ornate window framing and elaborate front porch designs give Marshall a distinctly old-fashioned curb appeal. In fact, the small city is one of the largest National Historic Landmark Districts in the country. Notable destinations include the Honolulu House, which was constructed in the 1860s. It's now maintained by the Marshall Historical Society and open to the public. For over 60 years, residents have looked forward to citywide home tours held yearly. For just $25, ticket holders get the chance to step inside their neighbors' historic homes.
Some of Michigan's best national parks, home to sand dunes and scenic trails, are a relatively short drive from Marshall. But even closer to town, you'll find the Marshall Riverwalk, which stretches along boardwalks and past waterfalls beside the North Branch Kalamazoo River. After a day of exploration, grab a bite to eat at Schuler's Restaurant & Pub, a century-old institution about a block away from the American Museum of Magic.
If you're looking for even more adventures in the area, there's Battle Creek, also known as the 'Cereal Capital of the World' and home to unique parks, festivals, and food, just a 20-minute drive from Marshall and its magical museum.