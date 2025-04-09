Michigan's Best National Parks And Sites Offer Sand Dune Surfing, Shipwreck Tours, And Scenic Trails

A trip to Michigan isn't complete without a wander through one of the state's amazing national parks. The beauty of the Great Lakes state is that no one national park is the same. If ever there is a place in the country for your outdoorsy desires to be truly satisfied, it'll be in Michigan, where you can hike, explore cliffs, experience stunning coastlines, indulge in affordable mountain escapes that won't break the bank, and end the night stargazing in some of the most scenic locations in the U.S. One of the most unmissable experiences in Michigan is making it to one of the prized national parks that constantly attract travelers from within and beyond the country.

While the landscapes are guaranteed to leave visitors amazed at the biodiversity that Michiganders get to bask in daily, the parks offer a level of serenity and respect for history upheld by the National Parks Service since 1916. Each national park in Michigan has something unique, allowing visitors of all ages, mobility levels, and interests to experience the best that Michigan parks have to offer. Whether you're looking for glass-bottomed boat shipwreck tours that transport you back in time or remote islands to connect with the wilderness, Michigan will not disappoint.