Nestled In New York's Renowned Finger Lakes Is A Waterside Winery Promising Award-Winning Sips And Views

For wine-inclined travelers, New York's Finger Lakes region — one of New York's prettiest — is a lake paradise dotted with award-winning wines and culinary charm. Comprising 11 lakes, over 120 wineries, and numerous under-the-radar and hidden gem small towns, sometimes the primary challenge in visiting the Finger Lakes is deciding where to go. Those seeking a winery with the ideal trinity of waterside access, award-winning sips, and spectacular views need look no further than Thirsty Owl.

Founded in 2001, Thirsty Owl is uniquely situated near Ovid, an underrated town in New York's Finger Lakes with historic charm, and tucked between Cayuga and Seneca Lake — the region's deepest, which offers outdoor adventure and endless beauty. The name itself reveals a little of the winery's quirky charm. According to its website, its founder thought he spotted a "large, thirsty owl" among the vines. The wine for which the region is famous may or may not have also been involved in what he saw.

Thirsty Owl's tasting room itself features a large patio overlooking Cayuga Lake on a property that includes an expansive 150 acres — over 40 of them planted with vines. With no reservations needed, an on-site seasonal bistro, and a dock that you can pull your boat up to, here's everything you need to know to spend a few hours, an afternoon, or a whole day at Thirsty Owl.