Nestled In New York's Renowned Finger Lakes Is A Waterside Winery Promising Award-Winning Sips And Views
For wine-inclined travelers, New York's Finger Lakes region — one of New York's prettiest — is a lake paradise dotted with award-winning wines and culinary charm. Comprising 11 lakes, over 120 wineries, and numerous under-the-radar and hidden gem small towns, sometimes the primary challenge in visiting the Finger Lakes is deciding where to go. Those seeking a winery with the ideal trinity of waterside access, award-winning sips, and spectacular views need look no further than Thirsty Owl.
Founded in 2001, Thirsty Owl is uniquely situated near Ovid, an underrated town in New York's Finger Lakes with historic charm, and tucked between Cayuga and Seneca Lake — the region's deepest, which offers outdoor adventure and endless beauty. The name itself reveals a little of the winery's quirky charm. According to its website, its founder thought he spotted a "large, thirsty owl" among the vines. The wine for which the region is famous may or may not have also been involved in what he saw.
Thirsty Owl's tasting room itself features a large patio overlooking Cayuga Lake on a property that includes an expansive 150 acres — over 40 of them planted with vines. With no reservations needed, an on-site seasonal bistro, and a dock that you can pull your boat up to, here's everything you need to know to spend a few hours, an afternoon, or a whole day at Thirsty Owl.
Tastes await at Thirsty Owl
Wine is the star of the show in the Finger Lakes, and Thirsty Owl features an abundant 25 wines available to visitors with selections to please any palate. This includes everything from aromatic whites such as Riesling and Gewurztraminer to rosé, and bold reds like Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah. You can even choose-your-own Riesling adventure, the region's most celebrated grape, with both dry and sweet styles. Meanwhile, intrepid tasters can sample from hybrid grapes such as Vidal Blanc and Traminette, or enjoy unique dessert wine expressions including port-style Vinte and even dazzling ice wine.
The winery's tasting room is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.(or 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.) For those visiting the region for its ample winter sports opportunities, fear not — the tasting room is also open year-round. The fee to sample from its award-winning wines is $5 for a selection of five wines, and $2 is given back as a discount if you choose to buy a bottle during your visit.
Wine isn't the only thing on offer to taste at Thirsty Owl. While there are numerous, worthy restaurants in the Finger Lakes area, on-premise winery restaurants are the exception rather than the rule. The Bistro at Thirsty Owl is open most days, Thursday through Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with wine-friendly, seasonal options that include a local cheese board and daily quiche, plus hearty sandwiches and salads. Mains at The Bistro highlight seafood and pasta, with a decadent Lobster Mac and Cheese on offer.
Visiting Thirsty Owl, nearby wineries and towns
Thirsty Owl is among the wineries included on the Cayuga Wine Trail, and there are several other neighboring producers for those looking to winery hop for the day. That said, getting around each individual Finger Lake takes time, so the easiest itineraries are those that group the wineries on the same side of the same lake. Specifically, nearby wineries to Thirsty Owl include Hosmer Winery, Sheldrake Point, Usonia, and Cayuga Ridge.
The closest airports to Thirsty Owl and the Finger Lakes region are Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo, which range between a one and two-hour drive to the winery. Amtrak trains also service stations in those three cities. Alternatively, driving from New York City to Thirsty Owl takes about four and a half hours. Once you're in the Finger Lakes, Thirsty Owl is about a half-hour drive from several of the region's most popular towns including Geneva, Seneca Falls, and Watkins Glen.