New York's Largest Finger Lake Is Lined With Several Wineries, Outdoor Adventure, And Endless Beauty

The Finger Lakes region of New York is teeming with natural beauty, dotted with long, slender bodies of water that resemble fingers stretching across the landscape. Known for their glacial origins and serene waters, the distinct charm of these lakes has inspired generations of visitors. At the heart of this region is Seneca Lake.

The largest and perhaps most captivating of all the Finger Lakes, the 35-mile-long and 3-mile-wide Seneca Lake embodies the quintessential "finger" shape that defines this region. Its remarkable depth — reaching 200 feet below sea level — has not only shaped its unique ecosystem but also earned it a fascinating history as a site for submarine testing. Visitors can yield to the lake's magic by renting a boat for an afternoon of exploration or enjoying a picturesque sunset cruise.

The area surrounding Seneca Lake is full of scenic trails, charming villages, and a thriving wine scene. Amongst them lies Hammondsport, a village that sports incredible fall foliage views and world-class wine. At the northern tip is the city of Geneva, while Watkins Glen village, famous for its wine and outdoor allure, anchors the southern end. Wine lovers, strap in: As the centerpiece of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, this lake is the ultimate destination for a combination of amazing flavors and views.