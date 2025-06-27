Indiana's 'Maple City' Is A Lakeside Gem With Historic Charm, Antique Finds, And Leafy Strolls

Just south of Lake Michigan sits a historic gem of a city in Indiana, situated close to two different state borders (the Michigan-Indiana border is just 20 minutes to the north, and the Illinois-Indiana border is about an hour to the west). La Porte, Indiana is this delightful destination, and it offers up plenty of charm thanks to its ideal location. On top of being close to the massive Lake Michigan, it also has five lakes of its own with public access, as well as hiking and nearby parks for rest and relaxation.

The 540-acre Pine Lake is the largest and most popular lake in the city, with water-lovers heading there to boat, windsurf, fish, and relax nearby with the pretty view. There's also the large Soldiers Memorial Park near Stone Lake, which offers a nice beach and picnic area, and Fox Memorial Park near Cedar Lake, which has a walking path for leafy strolls and an amphitheater, among other features. If you want to stay right near Pine Lake, there's either Blue Heron Inn or Pine Lake Resort & Banquets. For a more upscale experience, Serenity Springs is a resort set on an 85-acre property just a few miles from the Indiana Dunes National Park, one of America's most endangered national parks.

The closest major airport to La Porte is Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which is just under two hours away. If you have time, explore the cobbled streets of the Windy City's hip, artsy neighborhood of Old Town before making your way to the main destination. La Porte is where you'll want to be for unique museums, beloved fairs, antique shopping, lakeside walks, and, especially, nature views — its nickname isn't "Maple City" for nothing, highlighting all the striking maple trees planted in the area.