Indiana's 'Maple City' Is A Lakeside Gem With Historic Charm, Antique Finds, And Leafy Strolls
Just south of Lake Michigan sits a historic gem of a city in Indiana, situated close to two different state borders (the Michigan-Indiana border is just 20 minutes to the north, and the Illinois-Indiana border is about an hour to the west). La Porte, Indiana is this delightful destination, and it offers up plenty of charm thanks to its ideal location. On top of being close to the massive Lake Michigan, it also has five lakes of its own with public access, as well as hiking and nearby parks for rest and relaxation.
The 540-acre Pine Lake is the largest and most popular lake in the city, with water-lovers heading there to boat, windsurf, fish, and relax nearby with the pretty view. There's also the large Soldiers Memorial Park near Stone Lake, which offers a nice beach and picnic area, and Fox Memorial Park near Cedar Lake, which has a walking path for leafy strolls and an amphitheater, among other features. If you want to stay right near Pine Lake, there's either Blue Heron Inn or Pine Lake Resort & Banquets. For a more upscale experience, Serenity Springs is a resort set on an 85-acre property just a few miles from the Indiana Dunes National Park, one of America's most endangered national parks.
The closest major airport to La Porte is Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which is just under two hours away. If you have time, explore the cobbled streets of the Windy City's hip, artsy neighborhood of Old Town before making your way to the main destination. La Porte is where you'll want to be for unique museums, beloved fairs, antique shopping, lakeside walks, and, especially, nature views — its nickname isn't "Maple City" for nothing, highlighting all the striking maple trees planted in the area.
Step through history at La Porte's museums and notable locations
One of the major pieces of La Porte history focuses on agricultural machinery companies Rumely and Allis-Chalmers, with the latter purchasing the former in the 1930s and housing its headquarters in this lakeside city. The Rumely Allis-Chalmers LaPorte Heritage Center educates visitors on the popular threshing machines and tractors that were produced by these companies and their effects on the agricultural industry.
La Porte's Hesston Steam Museum, meanwhile, is an exciting destination for train aficionados out there. As the name suggests, this exhibition focuses on the steam engine, but it does so in an interactive manner, making a visit that much more fun. There are three different railroad rides available, including a 2-mile trip through farms and woods on a narrow gauge train. Another is a 1-mile trip on a historic miniature train running on a quarter-sized railway. Shockingly, the third interactive railroad option is even smaller, with guests able to join for a 1-mile ride on a tiny steam train that's usually built by train hobbyists in home machine shops. The museum also features an exhibit on the 1911 Avery Steam Traction Engine, which was created for heavy farming work and is one of the largest engines of its type ever made. Another necessary stop is The D. Graham & Son Blacksmith Shop, where you can see how blacksmiths craft their unique creations with a hammer and an anvil.
Beyond that, La Porte County Historical Society Museum offers exhibits on local history, including models of antique cars and various time periods' rooms. Francis Morrison House and the Scott-Rumely House are interesting historic homes to drive by. Also, check out the Door Prairie Barn, a unique nine-sided structure and the last barn of its kind in the United States.
Frolic through farms, festivals, and fairs in La Porte
Even if history or museums aren't your thing (though Indiana being filled with cities brimming with historic charm, from Vincennes in the south to La Porte in the north), there's plenty else to see and do here. For starters, parks aren't the only place to take a stroll. Lakeside Lavender and Herbs is a gorgeous lavender farm where you can walk through the fields of purple and even pick your own bundles of the fragrant plant. If you're searching for some more edible goods, produce-picking, like strawberries and apples, is available at Garwood Orchards, while Burek Farms, a family-owned farmers' market, is also a great place to pick up some tasty crops.
Each year, La Porte also holds a county fair — the oldest in the state. The weeklong annual affair features live music, delicious fair food, carnival rides, a petting zoo, a demolition derby, professional wood carvers, and more. Though newer, another local annual event is LakeFest, which is a three-day festival along some of the city's best lakes, showcasing the best of what the lakeside gem has to offer. Live musical performances, unique art, and tasty food are all a part of the fun-filled affair.
Even when there isn't a festival going on, you can catch all kinds of events — concerts, dance performances, circus acts, wrestling, and more — at La Porte Civic Auditorium all year long. During the summer season, head downtown to enjoy the Friday Night Live event series, which offers free live music for all. While you're in the area, do some shopping at the local stores — nab some antique finds at Coachman Antique Mall or Freckle Farm Primitives and Antiques, handmade goods from Happy Frog, or a bit of everything from A Whole World Of Good.