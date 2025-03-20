Indiana's Oldest City Is A Historic Walkable Gem Brimming With European Charm And Unique Architecture

Traveling to a place that doesn't require a car to truly explore can be an absolute joy, especially for Americans. If you're planning a trip and don't want to get a rental car, it's always important to try and research the most walkable American cities. However, let's face it, as walkable as cities like Chicago and Minneapolis may be, sometimes you just don't want to muster up the bandwidth for dealing with a massive metropolis. That's where charming cities like Vincennes, Indiana, come in.

If you're looking for low-key getaway ideas or cozy little rest stops for your next Midwestern adventure, then consider visiting Vincennes. The city borders Illinois and has a population of around 16,500. Just over two hours from Indianapolis (which has a hidden sanctuary for art, music, and healing vibes), Vincennes actually lays claim to being Indiana's oldest city. From Greek temples to Italian villas, Vincennes has looked to a wide range of European architectural styles you don't see in most American towns these days, so savor the chance to explore American history by foot. Several of the city's key attractions aren't too far apart, and you can expect 15- to 30-minute walks between each site.