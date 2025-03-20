Indiana's Oldest City Is A Historic Walkable Gem Brimming With European Charm And Unique Architecture
Traveling to a place that doesn't require a car to truly explore can be an absolute joy, especially for Americans. If you're planning a trip and don't want to get a rental car, it's always important to try and research the most walkable American cities. However, let's face it, as walkable as cities like Chicago and Minneapolis may be, sometimes you just don't want to muster up the bandwidth for dealing with a massive metropolis. That's where charming cities like Vincennes, Indiana, come in.
If you're looking for low-key getaway ideas or cozy little rest stops for your next Midwestern adventure, then consider visiting Vincennes. The city borders Illinois and has a population of around 16,500. Just over two hours from Indianapolis (which has a hidden sanctuary for art, music, and healing vibes), Vincennes actually lays claim to being Indiana's oldest city. From Greek temples to Italian villas, Vincennes has looked to a wide range of European architectural styles you don't see in most American towns these days, so savor the chance to explore American history by foot. Several of the city's key attractions aren't too far apart, and you can expect 15- to 30-minute walks between each site.
The story of Vincennes, Indiana, is filled with history
Vincennes was founded in 1732 and served as the capital of Indiana before it changed in the early 19th century. From 1800 to 1812, William Henry Harrison served as the territory's governor before becoming the ninth president of the United States almost 30 years later. During his governorship, Harrison lived in a brick mansion named Grouseland. The home still stands and serves as a museum, located right by the Vincennes University campus. While around the campus area, definitely make time for the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy, which is dedicated to the famous entertainer's wholesome comedy. It's convenient to hop around each spot by foot, as the Red Skelton Museum is only a 15-minute walk from Grouseland.
On the opposite side of town, there are two important historical sites worth visiting: the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park (pictured) and the Indiana Military Museum. The park is dedicated to a Revolutionary War hero, featuring incredible murals, awe-inspiring monuments, and historical exhibits to explore, while the museum features military artifacts from throughout the state's history. Both have stellar reviews on Google and Tripadvisor and are only 11 minutes apart by foot. Keep in mind if you're starting from Grouseland or the Red Skelton Museum, you're looking at about a 30- to 40-minute walk to the Indiana Military Museum. But a long walk through Vincennes really feels like a blast from the past, with many buildings boasting an old-school European flair.
The architecture of Vincennes truly stands out
From the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, you can walk up Main Street, which is pretty much a straight shot of charming structures and picturesque buildings with histories rooted in the 1800s. You'll pass by Victorian-era buildings that resemble Italian villas, old Neoclassical banks, a Spanish Mission-style home, an Art Deco theater, and a Greek Revival house that is now a funeral home. End at the Knox County Courthouse (pictured) for some heavy Romanesque Revival vibes, only 11 minutes away from the park.
In addition to these architectural highlights, the city has several Italian restaurants; Procopio's Pizza and Pasta is only a four-minute walk from George Rogers Clark National Historical Park. If you just want to sit down for a coffee and pastry, then places like Old Thyme Diner (a 15-minute walk from the Indiana Military Museum), Dot's, and Graze 1885 have you covered. These suggestions don't even scratch the surface when it comes to the food scene in Vincennes, though. No matter how long you're in town, you'll likely leave well-fed.
Before you leave Vincennes, take a stroll along the Wabash River. Night or day, the path gives visitors the chance to catch scenic views of the water and Insta-worthy shots. If you want to learn more about things to do and see in the Hoosier State, check out the dreamy town of Winona Lake for shopping, dining, and hiking.