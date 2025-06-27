Campfire Alternatives For A Safe Fire Season Camping Trip With S'mores And Sing-Alongs

Summer is just around the corner and that usuaully means it's time for a camping trip. Whether you're embracing solo camping as an antidote to loneliness or heading into the great outdoors with your friends and family, one thing's for sure: You'll certainly be looking forward to a night around the campfire. After all, horror stories, sing-alongs, and tasty s'mores are what camping is all about. Sadly though, many regions within the U.S. typically establish fire bans or restrictions during the summer months to prevent wildfires, which can be a turn-off for campers. Thankfully, not all is lost. There are many safer alternatives to fires out there that can allow you to still enjoy your camping trip to the fullest.

According to the National Park Sevice, 85% of wildfires in the country are sadly caused by humans. This means that fire bans and restrictions become crucial to protecting natural ecosystems. So, when a fire ban is in place within a given area or natural park, it means that not a single flame (not even a cigarette) should be lit. Certain alternatives to fires — such as stoves or grills — can also be listed under this ban. That's why it's always important to check directly with local park or environmental authorities before packing up for your trip.

However, once you've made sure which gadgets are still permitted during fire restrictions, you can then stock up on fire-safe campfire alternatives. Not sure where to start? Take a look at some of the options are listed below, all of which designed to help you prevent a fire as well as enjoy yourself while camping.