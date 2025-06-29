Sandwiched On The Coast Between San Francisco And Santa Cruz Is California's Uncrowded Beach Escape

Drive the legendary coast highway between San Francisco and Los Angeles — along the wave-bashed shores of central California — and you'll have plenty of stunning beaches to pick from. There are the dramatic views of Garrapata State Park, the surfer points of Malibu, and the Shangri-La of the enchanting Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, where a waterfall crashes from the mountains into the Pacific Ocean. In fact, the stretch of Highway 1 that runs from San Fran to Santa Cruz has been lauded as one of the most scenic drives in NorCal. Better yet, it's home to its own underrated gem: Scott Creek Beach.

Strung along a little bend in the Cabrillo Highway roughly 17 minutes north from Santa Cruz town, Scott Creek Beach is one of the few places in the region you can go to dodge the crowds. It's just about far enough from the sprawl of the big city to stay quiet and unknown — a place for beachcombing in the company of snowy plovers, spotting seals, surfing, and just wallowing in the pure beauty of the West Coast.

One of the reasons you often find Scott Creek so empty is the fact that the Santa Cruz Mountains stand watch behind. They're covered in big patches of pristine redwood wilderness and state reserves aplenty. You'll need to go around them if you want to come in from San Francisco International Airport — the drive is a touch over an hour. The upshot is that you don't just get to experience an untamed beach, but will also have incredible creek and rainforest hikes within touching distance.