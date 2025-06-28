An Opulent Countryside Hotel Just Outside London Offers Royal History, Riverside Picnics, And Old-World Charm

A highlight of the verdant Berkshire countryside, Cliveden House is one of those rare properties that seamlessly blends an illustrious history with all the modern luxuries you'd expect of a five-star hotel in the 2020s. Built in 1666, it has hosted figures ranging from Queen Elizabeth and President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Beatles and Meghan Markle on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry. The property is exceptional, offering the level of beauty you'd expect from a royal palace, with public spaces evoking a real sense of regality through antique furniture, beautiful tapestries, suits of armor, and period elements that have witnessed Cliveden House's transformation from a private residence to one of England's most storied hotels.

For all its opulence, the house was actually built by scandal. Namely, the 2nd Duke of Buckingham built it as a grand gift to his mistress in the very spot where he won a duel against her husband, the Earl of Shrewsbury. For the next 200 years, it served as a home to various gentry, until 1893, when William Waldorf Astor, an American millionaire, bought the property and added the iconic Fountain of Love. In 1942, the Astor family gifted the house to the National Trust, a conservation charity, and in 1985, it became a luxury hotel.

The house is a destination in its own right, with a wealth of history, stunning architecture that inspired Disney's 2015 Cinderella movie, and beautifully manicured gardens, with idyllic picnic areas along a delightful stretch of the Thames, used for scenic boat rides with remarkable views of the house. Additionally, it's a useful base for visiting other houses like Windsor Castle, Highclere Castle, and Hedsor House.