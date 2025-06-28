An Opulent Countryside Hotel Just Outside London Offers Royal History, Riverside Picnics, And Old-World Charm
A highlight of the verdant Berkshire countryside, Cliveden House is one of those rare properties that seamlessly blends an illustrious history with all the modern luxuries you'd expect of a five-star hotel in the 2020s. Built in 1666, it has hosted figures ranging from Queen Elizabeth and President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Beatles and Meghan Markle on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry. The property is exceptional, offering the level of beauty you'd expect from a royal palace, with public spaces evoking a real sense of regality through antique furniture, beautiful tapestries, suits of armor, and period elements that have witnessed Cliveden House's transformation from a private residence to one of England's most storied hotels.
For all its opulence, the house was actually built by scandal. Namely, the 2nd Duke of Buckingham built it as a grand gift to his mistress in the very spot where he won a duel against her husband, the Earl of Shrewsbury. For the next 200 years, it served as a home to various gentry, until 1893, when William Waldorf Astor, an American millionaire, bought the property and added the iconic Fountain of Love. In 1942, the Astor family gifted the house to the National Trust, a conservation charity, and in 1985, it became a luxury hotel.
The house is a destination in its own right, with a wealth of history, stunning architecture that inspired Disney's 2015 Cinderella movie, and beautifully manicured gardens, with idyllic picnic areas along a delightful stretch of the Thames, used for scenic boat rides with remarkable views of the house. Additionally, it's a useful base for visiting other houses like Windsor Castle, Highclere Castle, and Hedsor House.
The rooms and amenities at Cliveden House
Of the 48 individually styled rooms at Cliveden House, the highlights are the hot tub rooms, with hot tubs on private terraces overlooking the tranquil gardens. Each is elegantly finished with classic countryside-style furnishings, floral embellishments in pastels, and oil paintings. For exquisite views, the Lady Astor Suite boasts a large private terrace with sweeping vistas of the English countryside, but to get a real slice of country living, Spring Cottage, set on a private, leafy bank of the River Thames, is the perfect choice.
There are two dining options: The laid-back Astor Grill, serving American and English dishes, and the main Cliveden Dining Room, where indulgent seasonal British food and an international wine list are served with views over the elegant Parterre. The Library Bar, though, is arguably more attractive than both, with a wood-paneled bar and walls, dimly lit to enhance romantic pre- and post-dinner drinks. Try the signature cocktail, Cliveden 66, made in honor of the house and the scandal that led to its being built. For private dinners, the French Dining Room is presented in indulgent golds, ornamented with exquisite chandeliers. And it is quite literally a French dining room, as remarkably, during a trip to Paris, William Astor purchased an entire room from Château d'Asnières: Walls, chairs, and all — and had the dining room reconstructed at Cliveden.
Nestled within the gardens, the hotel's spa offers a serene spot for rejuvenation with steam rooms and various treatment options. The standout feature, however, is the outdoor pool, located beneath the gilded, iconic clocktower, adding a touch of historical eye candy to your wellness journey.
Getting to and around Cliveden House
Cliveden's impeccable 376-acre estate unfurls down to the serene Cliveden Reach of the River Thames, and guests can explore it directly from the house, using electric launches, pedal boats, and traditional rowing boats. For a more refined outing, the hotel offers private trips aboard its impressive collection of vintage launches complete with afternoon tea or Champagne picnics, best taken as you drift along the river to Marlow, Henley, or Windsor Castle.
It's roughly a 25-minute taxi ride from London's Heathrow Airport to Cliveden House, making it an unusually convenient countryside retreat for international travelers, but it isn't feasible to easily reach the hotel solely by public transport from Heathrow. However, if you decide to try, you'll take the Elizabeth Line toward Hayes and Harlington, before changing trains to Maidenhead. From there, you'd board a bus and walk around 40 minutes to the house, with a total journey time of around 2 hours. If you'd prefer to take a taxi part of the way, then it's best to connect to Taplow from Heathrow in about 30 minutes and then take a 10-minute taxi to the hotel.
A simple itinerary for those traveling long distances would be to first visit London with a stay at somewhere like Claridge's, one of the world's best hotels. Perhaps take a day trip to Bath, known as the best city within 2 hours of London, or if you're traveling as a family, visit the magical Harry Potter experience. Finally, end your trip with a stay in the English countryside at beautiful Cliveden House before making the return journey to Heathrow via private transfer.