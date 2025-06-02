The 'Best City Within Two Hours Of London' Is An Idyllic Gem With Stunning Architecture, Per Rick Steves

The Roman Baths are one of Europe's best preserved Roman Bath complexes, with Roman-built paths leading visitors around the creamy jade-colored waters of the open-air Great Bath. There's a museum and a Roman temple dedicated to Sulis-Minerva, but if you want to dive into the restorative waters, you'll need to visit the modern Thermae Bath Spa, which has the added benefits of immersive city views from a rooftop pool. If you're traveling in the summer, consider visiting in the evening, when the Great Bath is evocatively illuminated with flickering torches. Next, take a look at the Bath Abbey, and don't neglect the interiors, which Rick Steves says "is lit with enough stained glass that it feels like the inside of a giant lantern."

While it was the Romans who founded Bath, it was the Georgians who gave it its iconic honey hues (from the local 160-million-year-old oolitic limestone). And the best example of Bath's Georgian architecture is the regal curve of houses that form the Royal Crescent, overlooking the Royal Victoria Park, so well preserved that it's been used as a romantic filming location. Nearby, you'll find another Georgian masterpiece in the Circus, a huge ring of Georgian mansions arranged as a circle via three equally-sized terraces, a formation said to be inspired by Rome's Colosseum.

While Bath has plenty of fine-dining restaurants, the food is at its best in the local eateries and pubs. For pub food with an elevated quality, try the excellent Chequers just north of the Royal Crescent, and for a hearty lunch, try a meat-filled sandwich or sausage roll at the wonderful Green Street Butchers.