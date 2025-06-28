Foodies Are Flocking To One Cruise Line's Immersive Dinner Show Called A 'Sensory Dining Masterpiece'

Imagine sitting at a dining table shaped like a half-circle, with 20 other guests dressed in their finest cruise attire. An identical table sits opposite, completing the circle. Encircled by LED screens, you set sail on a guided voyage through the Mediterranean. Is that Brooke Shields reading from a diary on her way from Spain to France, then Italy and Greece? Yes, it is. Your senses are unyieldingly tempted as the aromas of lemon, lavender fields, and salty sea air mingle with freshly caught seafood and just-baked bread. Your tableware changes color as if a magician were beside you. No, you're not in a magic show. You're not donning VR headgear, either. You are participating in Princess Cruises 360: An Extraordinary Experience.

Available exclusively on Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess, 360: An Extraordinary Experience is a foodie's dream — an intimate and immersive gastronomic experience that envelops the senses and tantalizes the palate in a stunning display of technology, impeccable service, and culinary expertise. Each course is meticulously crafted by master chefs and wine experts for perfect pairings, while your emotions soar as your narrator guides you deep into village alleyways and orchards where the freshest food is prepared with love of life and tradition. Listen and watch local winemakers take you step by step through the winemaking process as the fragrant vines permeate the air.

During your gastronomic voyage, the wait staff perform an intricately choreographed service, with your plates and glasses switching from Italian to Greek to French mosaics as digital projection lights flicker through the air. Your fingertips get in on the digitally enhanced action, too. Before reading how to book this one-of-a-kind dining experience, read up on the unwritten rules of dining on cruise ships.