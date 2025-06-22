The Secret Cruise Breakfast Spots Serving Up Sunrise Views, Zero Crowds, And Made-To-Order Eats
Waking up aboard a new cruise may seem fresh and exciting for the first few days. But by your third breakfast battling through the buffet, you may be desperately looking for a quieter alternative with sunrise views. The good news is that many cruise lines do have lesser-known alternatives to the standard breakfast buffet, including small cafes and peaceful breakfast nooks for you to enjoy your first cup of coffee and a read of the morning paper. You can even get breakfast delivered to your room for free! Just take a look at the free room-service breakfast on Royal Caribbean cruise lines, for example.
Plus, you may be craving made-to-order options, rather than warmed-up buffet offerings — especially after learning about the disgusting reason to avoid scrambled eggs on cruises. But how do you know where to go? The trick is to do a little research about the cruise line and the type of ship you'll be traveling on. From there, you'll be surprised at the variety of options available to start your day onboard.
Choose between buffet breakfast or à la carte
When choosing between your on-board breakfast options, the most important question is: What class of cruise ship are you on? That will determine what complimentary dining spots are available. If you want to indulge in an à la carte breakfast with table service — think jammy eggs Benedict or fresh-off-the-griddle Belgian waffles — on Celebrity Cruises' Edge-class ships, for instance, head to the Cosmopolitan MDR (that's the "main dining room" for seasoned cruisers), which is open with no reservations required (but operates during limited hours). If all you want is a quiet coffee place, however, you can slip out to the Spa Café in the Solarium at the front of the ship, or visit the Eden Café, a tranquil setting at the back of the ship. Both spots have freshly ground, bean-to-cup coffee and pastries. However, if you don't have the drinks package, some fresh juices and smoothies may cost extra. For early risers who want to enjoy a shimmering sunrise in peace, the Eden Café is the place for you.
Each class of cruise line has its own nooks for a quiet breakfast. Royal Caribbean's Quantum-class ships, for example, have the Two70 Gourmet Marketplace where you can pick up a breakfast sandwich and have a quiet coffee, away from the buffet crowds. Suite guests aboard Quantum ships have the extra option of Coastal Kitchen, a Mediterranean-influenced dining area that also serves breakfast à la carte.
Enjoy a private breakfast in your cabin
Some days, you might want to have breakfast in bed — especially when you're in port early and have a full on-shore itinerary ahead of you. That's when room service may be your best option. Normally, room service will incur a service fee. However, room service is often free if you order only from the continental breakfast menu on a cruise line like Celebrity Cruises or Royal Caribbean. The limited options are worth it for some passengers who prefer a private breakfast in peace. Some even make it their go-to breakfast option. Especially, for cruise travelers lucky enough to snag a balcony suite, you can wake up to breakfast in bed with stunning views of Norwegian fjords or Caribbean beaches, all to yourself.
To enjoy the morning breeze, another option is to get your breakfast to go and enjoy it on deck. On Carnival Cruises, there is a plethora of breakfast options — from egg and cheese breakfast biscuits to breakfast burritos — which you can take out to the patio pool for fresh air. Or look for the quiet morning spaces that are often tucked away from the main dining areas. On Royal Caribbean's Icon ships, for example, the Overlook, at the front of the ship, has become a quiet haven with ocean views, at least in the mornings. With enclosed pod-like seating areas, the Overlook provides privacy for a peaceful breakfast. Plus, the espresso bar, Rye & Bean, is nearby for your caffeine fix.
Ultimately, each ship is a world of its own. Part of the fun of cruising is exploring what's on offer. That includes planning ahead and learning about the facilities on each line and ship. For more on what to expect, travel pro Samantha Brown has some tips on planning a dream cruise vacation.