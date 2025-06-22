The Secret Cruise Breakfast Spots Serving Up Sunrise Views, Zero Crowds, And Made-To-Order Eats

Some days, you might want to have breakfast in bed — especially when you're in port early and have a full on-shore itinerary ahead of you. That's when room service may be your best option. Normally, room service will incur a service fee. However, room service is often free if you order only from the continental breakfast menu on a cruise line like Celebrity Cruises or Royal Caribbean. The limited options are worth it for some passengers who prefer a private breakfast in peace. Some even make it their go-to breakfast option. Especially, for cruise travelers lucky enough to snag a balcony suite, you can wake up to breakfast in bed with stunning views of Norwegian fjords or Caribbean beaches, all to yourself.

To enjoy the morning breeze, another option is to get your breakfast to go and enjoy it on deck. On Carnival Cruises, there is a plethora of breakfast options — from egg and cheese breakfast biscuits to breakfast burritos — which you can take out to the patio pool for fresh air. Or look for the quiet morning spaces that are often tucked away from the main dining areas. On Royal Caribbean's Icon ships, for example, the Overlook, at the front of the ship, has become a quiet haven with ocean views, at least in the mornings. With enclosed pod-like seating areas, the Overlook provides privacy for a peaceful breakfast. Plus, the espresso bar, Rye & Bean, is nearby for your caffeine fix.

Ultimately, each ship is a world of its own. Part of the fun of cruising is exploring what's on offer. That includes planning ahead and learning about the facilities on each line and ship. For more on what to expect, travel pro Samantha Brown has some tips on planning a dream cruise vacation.